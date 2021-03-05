Whatsapp launches video/voice calling feature for desktop, Windows 10> and macOS 10.13> supported

Whatsapp has unveiled face to face calling on a desktop platform available for use on the web version of Whatsapp.



Who Stands To Benefit



Whatsapp says that on New Year’s Day last December it registered 1.4 billion voice and video calls, a new record for the app. Picking up on this demand and need for consumers to interact and stay close to each other in a post pandemic world Whatsapp has taken the initiative to facilitate the same.



Perks Of Calling From Desktop vs Phone



What makes the desktop launch of the video calling feature unique is that people can utilize the benefits of a larger screen to see the other party in. One need not stay in place the entire chat as they can move around their space, being visible to the other participant the entire time.



The screen mode is adjustable in portrait or landscape mode, seeing as it is resizable and ever present even if you are browsing other tabs in the meanwhile.



Privacy Concerns



Laying privacy fears to rest Whatsapp has reiterated that these calls would also be protected with end to end encryption. This feature would be extended to group calls soon as well.



Only people having Windows 10 or above (64-bit version 1903 and newer) and macOS 10.13 and newer can enjoy these features. One needs to give permission to access the computer’s microphone and camera to enable the same .

