As CEO Thierry Delaporte is on a mission to restructure the organization, many senior officials leave. Read to know more.

As many as 75 senior VPs and VPs and as many as 300 general managers are exiting Wipro while Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte is carrying out the reorganization of the company structure.

This planned reorganization was reported in November. The prime focus of doing the same was to drive sharper client focus by reducing the number of layers in the firm.

Thierry Delaporte, who was with Capgemini for a long time said, after taking over in Wipro six months ago, that the multiple layers has impacted accountability. As far as numbers as concerned, there are almost 200 SVPs and VPs in the company.



Changes In The Structure:-

On the exits of such senior professionals, the company said that it will from January 1, replace its earlier structure. The earlier structure of seven strategic business units, service lines and nine geographies will be replaced by four strategic market units (SMUs) and two global business lines (GBLs) as a part of restructuring. As the top pyramid was narrowed down, company has selected leaders best suited for the roles in the new structure.

Wipro shall also be recruiting for outside from outside and be onboarding several global account executives as well as senior regional leaders soon. The company has also appointed Douglas Silva, IT veteran and former AWS executive, as the country head of Brazil, who will be reporting to the managing director of Latin America, Mukund Seetharaman.

Changing Needs Of Clients:-

Shifting from 20 to 4 P&Ls, from industry verticals to geographies to changing the mix of talent, Deloporte is going all the way. Speaking of talent, he said that the need for content and domain specialists and technology experts has increased while decreased for generalists. He added that Wipro is hiring from outside too, and aspires to become a truly global player. He added that increasingly clients want firms to be proactive, have strong opinions, be disruptive, challenge the status quo as well as be a force of change.

According to the CEO of HfS Research, Phil Fersht, As the new model will require some time to get right, in order to ensure that delivery stays stable extra resources must be readily available. This is due to the new geographic restructuring. He added that a strong year as far as outsourcing from US and European firms is concerned is expected. Also there is little immediate need to downscale when the pipeline is there to grow the firm.