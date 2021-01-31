1st Time Ever, UAE Offers Permanent Citizenship To Foreigners: Check Eligibility Criteria

For a few years now UAE is trying to attract investors to increase the capital infusion in the country. Last year, the country made changes in its foreign ownership policy and removed the compulsion for companies to have Emirati shareholders. But this time UAE has made drastic amendments in its laws to ensure the development of the country especially when the pandemic has affected the economy.



UAE has become the first Gulf nation that has decided to grant citizenship to a particular group of professions along with their families on certain terms. These citizens will have several benefits like the right to own or set up a commercial property on the gulf land.



What Change Has UAE Done In Its Policies?



For a lot of decades, the Gulf states have been protecting the privileges of their citizens though they constitute a very little part of the total population. But to abide by the new vision that UAE has set for itself, the policies are changed for the first time ever.



The PM of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, went on Twitter to announce the law amendments to the world,



We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

This means, UAE will now allow the recipients of UAE passports to retain their original citizenship. Only the rulers, Crown Princes’ Courts, Executive Councils, and the Cabinet are allowed to grant Emirati citizenship through federal nominations.



What Is UAE Aiming For?



Right now, the economy of the gulf nations is majorly driven by the oil fields that they are blessed with. But now they are aiming to explore their possibilities by expanding in different fields and march towards development.



As many as 80% of the people living in UAE and gulf nations are foreign nationals currently. They contribute so much to the economy that UAE is now compelled to make the changes in its policy and give these people permanent citizenship status.



Who Is Eligible To Get Citizenship In UAE?



The doors of UAE are open for all the professions which can contribute to the growth of the country. This includes investors, doctors, specialists, inventors, scientists, talents, intellectuals and artists. Even the families of the mentioned professions get the privilege of being a citizen of the UAE. There are a few terms and conditions that they need to satisfy to be completely eligible to get citizenship.



For instance, an investor needs to have his own property in the UAE. The doctors need to satisfy the requirement of UAE or are expected to be a specialist in a unique field. It’s compulsory for scientists to be active researchers and have experience of minimum 10 years irrespective of whether they work in the public or private sector. For inventors, at least one patent approved by the UAE Ministry of the economy or any well known international body must be registered by their name. The inventors also need to have a LOR issued from the economy ministry.

