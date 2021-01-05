Tata’s New 7-Seater: Gravitas Will Challenge Innova, XUV, MG Hector! Launch On This Date

Tata’s New 7-Seater Gravitas Launch

The new Gravitas SUV, by Tata, is all set to enter the market on January 26, 2021. This will be a seven seater and has many similarities to the Harrier.



The new Tata Gravitas will be pitted against the already popular cars, Innova, XUV, MG Hector.



Read on to find out what the car offers!



Tata Gravitas To Be Launched Soon; Is This Harrier’s 7 Seater Version?



Both the SUVs, Tata Harrier and Gravitas are built on the Omega platform but the Gravitas can occupy two more seats than the former. Gravitas also comes at the top position of the lineup of Tata’s SUVs.



To make space for the additional two seats that the Harrier doesn’t offer, Gravitas comes with an extended dimension. Tata has added 63mm to the length and 80mm to the height of the Gravitas. This makes the Gravitas a total of 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,741mm in height, whereas, the wheelbase remains the same at 2,741mm.



The front of the SUV is not expected to be very different from the Harrier. However, the back of the car might be a bit more distinct. Newer paint options on the exterior and new alloy wheels can be expected as well.



Tata Gravitas: Specifications, Features, And Prices



The car will be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-diesel engine that powers the Harrier. This engine produces 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque on the Harrier, but these specifications might change depending on the additional weight carried by the Gravitas. Also, the engine will come with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.



There also is the possibility of the car being launched with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.



The tech inside the car is expected to be similar to that of the Harrier as well. Tata Gravitas will reportedly come with machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, a 9-speaker sound system, and a 6-way powered driver seat.



The price of the car will be somewhere between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

