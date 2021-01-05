Bank Of Baroda’s Whatsapp Banking Offers These Services: No Need To Visit Branch Now!

Bank of Baroda launches its Whatsapp Banking services, which will provide its customers with a series of banking support and services, right on their Whatsapp numbers.

The public sector bank Bank of Baroda has taken another step towards bolstering its digital banking services and support, by launching its ‘New Digital Delivery channel – Whatsapp Banking’.

Through this initiative, the state-run bank will offer banking services to its customers via Whatsapp. It also states that it shall extend its support to all non Bank of Baroda customers, regarding queries and details related to banking products and services.

This initiative by BoB comes right after its launch of another such digital program, called the ‘Digital Lending Platform’, which facilitates in-principle approval for home, car and personal loans in 30 minutes without human intervention.

Let’s learn about all the features provided by BoB’s Whatsapp banking support, along with how you can activate it for your convenience.



Bank of Baroda’s Whatsapp Banking Features

In another one of its various initiatives towards strengthening its digital presence, Bank of Baroda has launched its ‘Whatsapp Banking’ feature, which will provide its customers with the ease of banking, right through Whatsapp, sitting at their homes.

Here are all the facilities and services provided by the bank through Whatsapp Banking.

Check Account Balance

Get Mini Statement (Get Mini Statement)

Cheque Book Request

Cheque Status Request

Block Debit Card

Raise the Complaint

Know Customer ID

Know Registered Mail ID

Know Interest Rate and Charges

Locate Nearest Branch / ATM

Contact Centre Details

Apply/ Know for various Banking Product/ Services / Offers

Through this platform, retail customers of Bank of Baroda can avail services 24X7, directly on Whatsapp.

This which would eliminate the need for installing the bank’s application on mobile phones, if the requirement is to only avail the services mentioned above, and all these can be enjoyed at no additional charge.

Whatsapp Banking for Non-BoB Users Too

Interestingly, even the individuals not having an account in Bank of Baroda, can use this Whatsapp Banking platform.

They can use it to enquire about the products, services, offers, and ATM & branches’ locations of the bank.

The Executive Director of BoB, A.K. Khurana says,

“We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies.

With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements.”

How to Activate Whatsapp Banking on Your Phone

Step 1: Register Yourself

Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your Mobile Contact list. You can also click on this link to directly start a conversation on Bank’s WhatsApp Number.

Step 2: Send Message

Send “HI” on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation.

You must note that starting a conversation means agreeing to the terms and condition of WhatsApp Banking.

For more information on terms of usage of WhatsApp, click on this link.