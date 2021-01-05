Rs 1 Lakh Crore Worth Bajaj Auto Is Now World’s Most Valuable 2-Wheeler Company!

Pune based, two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company Bajaj Auto announced that it has become the first two-wheeler brand in the whole world to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1-lakh crore on Friday.



Highest Valuation In Two Wheeler Segment



The vehicle maker said that the market valuation which is about USD 13.6 billion is significantly higher in comparison to all the domestic two-wheeler brands, in their recent press note.



So far, the market capitalization of over Rs 1-lakh crore has never been achieved by any international two-wheeler company till date, according to the analysts.



In Friday’s trading session, Bajaj Auto’s market shares closed at Rs 3,479 on NSE contributing to a market capitalization of Rs 1,00,670.76 crore.



What Does Bajaj Auto Say?



The Jamnalal Bajaj led two-wheeler company said that they have achieved the latest milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations.



“The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us, even more, to serve and delight customers all over the World” said Mr Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto while Commenting on the achieved milestone.



Bajaj Auto Collaborations



In addition to that, the collaboration with Bajaj Auto has also helped the Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer, KTM to become the largest manufacturer of premium sports motorcycles.



Currently, Bajaj is also manufacturing several models from KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in its Chakan plant.



Apart from this, Bajaj Auto has also come up with its strategic alliance with Triumph UK to produce a new and affordable range of Triumph motorcycles in India.



Now, Bajaj Auto stands as the world’s third-largest two-wheeler maker and it is also the largest three-wheeler maker.



To back its business, the two-wheeler maker has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj (Aurangabad) and Pantnagar (Uttrakhand).

Bajaj has also signed an MOU with the government of Maharashtra recently as it is planning to launch a new plant in Chakan at an investment of Rs 650 crore.



The company plans to use the new plant for the manufacturing of premium two-wheelers and electric vehicles.

