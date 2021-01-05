Can Mi 10i beat OnePlus Nord, Pixel 4a and Vivo 20 Pro. The new Mi 10i is the first smartphone in India to come with the latest Samsung HM2 108MP sensor. Mi 10i is the best smartphone under Rs 25,000? Mi 10i packs in a good set of features with a new design, 33W fast charging, 120Hz display, MIUI 12 and more.



Mi 10i Quick Review: Beats Pixel 4a, OnePlus Nord, Vivo 20 Pro?

Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup at the back with 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor.



The device is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC on board. Mi 10i is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G without NFC. The device is again being launched in Spain as Redmi Note 9T on January 8.



Here’s our quick Mi 10i review. Can it beat the best? Let’s checkout.



Display, Build

Starting with the display and build. Mi 10i is slightly on the heavier side and as well large. The phone is quite big. Mi 10i has a full-HD+ LCD panel, and an AMOLED one. Though, Xiaomi is offering an adaptive refresh rate which can range from 30Hz to 120Hz depending on the content along with HDR10+.



Mi 10i has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ offering a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels with a waterdrop-styled notch, NTSC 84 percent colour gamut, 450 nits peak brightness, and 1500:01 contrast ratio.



The display is bright enough for everyday use with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s smart eye protection features for Reading Mode 3.0, Sunlight Display 3.0, and TUV Rheinland certification.



Hardware, Gaming

Mi 10i is powered by the 8nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G is in line with Snapdragon 765G. It’s a mid-range chip offering an integrated Adreno 619 for graphics and a Snapdragon X52 5G modem.



Coming to gaming and everyday use, Mi 10i will suit all your needs given other flagship devices.



Cameras

The all-new HM2 108-megapixel primary rear camera is the major USP here. Samsung HM2 sensor uses 9-in-1 pixel binning with an effective 12-megapixel resolution to full 108-megapixels. The quad camera setup has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Upfront Mi 10i has a single 16-megapixel selfie shooter in the top of the middle of the display.



Rear camera features include six long exposure modes, HDR, Google Lens, night mode 2.0, Pro mode, panorama, raw mode, 4k video recording and more.



Software, Connectivity

Connectivity options include 5G, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Coming to software, the device runs on MIUI 12 out of the box. There are a few additional changes as a reading mode, Game Turbo mode, video dashboard, Second Space for privacy, plus loads of UI customisations.



The device has bloatware and you will see promotions from Xiaomi’s GetApps app store.



Battery, Fast Charging

Mi 10i is backed by a sizable 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi has claimed the device can be juiced up in just 30 minutes up to a 68 percent charge, and the phone goes from 0 to up to 100 percent battery in just 58 minutes.



That’s a lot for the price. You can easily run on for a day with heavy usage.



Price In India, Availability

Mi 10i price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage. The 128GB model with 6GB RAM will sell at Rs 21,999. The top-end model will cost Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage model. The phone is available in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colour options.



Mi 10i sale starts on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Studio stores, and Mi Home stores from January 7.



Open sales begin on January 8. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI.



Given the price, Mi 10i is priced sensibly. Under Rs 25,000, Mi 10i certainly is an option to look out for. Definitely not the best, but it’s really a value for money device given the pricing and features offered. Mi 10i does have a good set of specifications, a new design and the new 108MP sensor.