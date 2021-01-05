FAU-G game download APK file released? FAU-G release date has been confirmed, it’s happening on 26 January, Republic Day. The much awaited game after the PUBG ban in India is all set to be available in a couple of weeks from now. Developed by Indian gaming firm nCore Games, it’s finally going to be launched on January 26.



FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile: FAU-G Release Date, APK Download Link, Best PUBG Mobile India Alternative?

FAU-G was announced right after the PUBG ban in India. Developed on a similar gameplay as PUBG, the Indian game is placed in the backdrop of Indian forces fighting against the PLA troops in Ladakh.



FAU-G Game Download, FAU-G Game Download APK File

FAU-G launch will happen on January 26, and it’s said to be available to all users once rolled out via Play Store. It can be downloaded from the different App stores or you can also directly download the FAU-G game download APK file from the official website.



FAU-G pre-registrations are now live. As per reports, more than a million people have already pre-registered for the upcoming game.



FAU-G pre-registrations are now live on Google Play Store. FAU-G game download APK file is yet to be released, so the link will only take you to the official website to register. Once you register, Google Play will notify you when FAU-G game is available.



FAU-G vs PUBG: Best PUBG Mobile India Alternative?

In FAU-G, the Indian forces will fight against the PLA troops in Ladakh.



On the other hand, PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer battle royale game. You can have up to one hundred players parachute onto an island and scavenge for weapons and equipment to kill others while avoiding getting killed themselves.



Coming to PUBG Mobile India release, it has been repeatedly delayed. FAU-G releasing early will definitely have some advantage over PUBG Mobile in India, but again, both the games are different with various settings and gameplay.



PUBG Mobile India release will happen soon, expected in a few weeks in the country. PUBG Mobile Director James Yang in a video message unveiled a detailed roadmap about what PUBG Mobile Esports wants to do in 2021. The South Korean gaming company is also said to make an investment of up to $100 million (around 740 crores) in India.