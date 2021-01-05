Poco F2 teased. The company released a teaser thanking India for everything since 2018 and in the video hinted about Poco F2 launch in India. The clip said, ‘The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level.’ Poco is all set to make 2021 bigger, and the company will start off the year with the much-awaited smartphone since last two years, Poco F2.



Poco F2 Launch Date And Other Details, Officially Teased: Poco F2 India Launch In February?

Poco was smart enough to mention Poco F2 a few times in the video.



According to the rumour mill, Poco F2 will be a mid-range smartphone. It’s in development, and is codenamed “courbet”. The smartphone, is said to be powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC, a quad rear camera setup and 33W fast charging. Poco F2 is further reported to pack a 4,250mAh battery with support for reverse charging and NFC.



Previously the company officials confirmed Poco F2 Pro is not coming to India. So, a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro is not on cards, it’s confirmed. The company is working on Poco F2, the spiritual successor to the popular Poco F1. Poco F2 Pro India launch won’t happen, POCO Country Director Anuj Sharma confirmed.



According to Sharma, Poco will not bring any high-end flagship as of now. Also Poco F1 needs a suitable successor according to the company. So bringing a premium flagship phone to India won’t be a good upgrade over Poco F1. The Poco F1 successor will not be a rebranded Redmi phone, but an original model.



Poco F2 Launch, Poco F2 Launch Date In India

Poco F2 launch will soon happen in India, as already hinted in the recent video teaser. Poco F1 successor is in development, and it could be coming in anytime. Poco has been aggressively launching phones in the budget, mid-budget and mid-range segment, but won’t enter the flagship space immediately.



Poco F2 is in the works, and it will take some time to launch in India.



Poco F2 Pro won’t come to India as it’s not considered a fit successor to Poco F1. The company has confirmed it’s working on a true successor to the Poco F1.



Leaks suggest Snapdragon 732G SoC, a quad rear camera setup and 33W fast charging, 4,250mAh battery, support for reverse charging and NFC



Poco F2 Price, Poco F2 Price In India: From Rs 14,999?

Poco F2 India launch may happen soon, probably in a few weeks from now. Till then, expect some more Poco phones in India including Poco M3 Pro, Poco M3, Poco C4 and Poco X4. Coming to Poco F2 price, the company has already hinted at being a mid-range smartphone, so the pricing is going to stay at around INR 15,000.



Poco F2 price in India may start at Rs 14,999 for the base model. The pricing may slightly vary, but Poco F2 India price will not be on the higher side.



Poco currently operates independently and is working to deliver new phones for every possible segment. In future, there could be dedicated Poco OS as well.



The first Poco phone, Poco F1 launched in August 2018. Nothing about Poco F2 is out yet, but expect some good mid-range specifications on a budget pricing with a flagship-grade chipset. The Poco F1 successor will not be a rebranded Redmi phone, but an original model. Wait till more information is leaked out.