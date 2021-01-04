Trakin Tech Is Now 7 Million Strong: Breaks New Record As Subscribers Double In A Year!

India’s leading, fastest-growing tech Youtube channel: Trakin Tech is simply unstoppable right now.



Few hours ago, we breached the 7 million subscribers mark, and set a new record as we doubled our subscribers in less than a year.



What is the secret behind this incredible journey?



Trakin Tech Family Is Now 7 Million Strong!



Congratulating the entire team, and a strong community of 70 lakh fans, Chief Youtuber and Founder of Trakin Tech: Arun Prabhudesai said that the secret is a relentless focus on quality content, and zero compromises on honesty.



And the results speak for themselves.



Expressing his delight, Arun Prabhudesai said, “Thank you to all our loyal fans and followers, who have helped us today break the 7 million mark, and set a new benchmark in community building. We can’t thank you enough!”



Trakin Tech is right now India’s leading tech Youtube channel, which shares opinions, and insights on the tech industry, with a strong focus on smartphones and gadgets. Our unboxing videos and tech news are hugely popular with our fans.



Despite the pandemic and the lockdowns, Trakin Tech team has been able to upload 2-3, and sometimes 4 videos a day, with ultra focus on quality and honest opinions.



Trakin Tech Sets New Record: Subscribers Double In A Year!



When we started 2020, we had breached 3.5 million subscribers mark on January 25th, and today, that is January 4th, we crossed 7 million mark.



This way, our subscribers doubled in less than a year, which is a new record in itself.



Trakin Tech Delivers Unbelievable Numbers



If we track the performance of Trakin Tech channel in the last one year, then we will observe some incredible, unbelievable statistics, which sets new benchmark for the industry.



Here is an overview:



Total of 6458 minutes of content uploaded in the last year

Total of 44.6 million of “Likes” received overall

27.5 million “Likes: received in the last year alone

5.4 million comments have been received as of now

Videos have been shared 3.4 million times till now

Overall, whooping 455 million new views were received last year alone

Once again, entire team of Trakin Tech and Trak.in expresses their gratitude and thanks to all our readers and subscribers.



Keep trakin!

