Coronavirus Vaccination: How To Register For Covid-19 Vaccine? How Will It Work In India?

The government already started the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination in most of the states, it is now very crucial to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.



How Does It Work?

For the same, Common Service centers will be utilized for self-registration and identity certification of the general population.



The government plan to introduce a self-registration module, which will be made available in the later phases of implementation.



Different Ways Of Authentications



There will be different ways of authentications will be provided to the Individuals.



Some of them are listed below.



OTP Authentication

In this method, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number with an Aadhaar card. On successful OTP authentication, the demographic details of the individual as per the Aadhaar will auto-populate.



Biometric Authentication

In this method, demographic details of the individual from name to a permanent address from Aadhaar card will be auto-filled on the platform.



Demographic Authentication

In this option, an Individual’s demographic details can be entered manually i.e. Name, DoB, gender and select Demo Authentication. In this case, a green tick will appear confirming the same.



Documents Required For The Registration



For registration, the interested Individuals required to provide a photo identity from one of the following documents.



Driving License Aadhaar Card Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour MNREGA Job Card PAN Card Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs Passbook issued by Bank/Post Office Passport Pension Document Voter ID Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/ Public Limited Companies Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

What To Expect After The Registration?



After successful registration, a date and time will be allocated for vaccination.



Please note that there won’t be any on the spot registration facility and only pre-registered beneficiaries will be allowed to proceed with the vaccination.



Further, the District Collector (DC)/District Magistrate (DM) with the support of the District Immunization Officer will be deciding the session sites, vaccinators, supervisors, beneficiaries.



They will also be deciding the dates and time for conducting the vaccination session.



Vaccination Session



According to the plan, the ideal vaccination sessions site should have three demarcated rooms/areas including



1. Waiting Room/Area;



2. Vaccination Room; and



3. Observation Room



According to the protocol, the vaccination conducted at the health facilities – both government and private – in presence of a medical officer or a doctor is defined as a fixed session site.



While schools and community halls will be outreach session sites.



Apart from that, there will be special mobile teams for remote areas or migratory populations and international border areas.

