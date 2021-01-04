2020 has been one hell of a rollercoaster and despite the ups and downs, we saw a lot of new cars and updated models which were launched under Rs 10 lakh.

Most launched before March 2020 pertained to the BS6 updates, sometimes in conjunction with minor facelifts as well.

However, if you still are holding on to your vehicular purchase, these are some of the most anticipated launches which are expected to be priced well within the Rs 10 lakh budget.

Renault Kiger

Expected price: Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh

Renault’s long awaited entrant in the sub-4m SUV segment, The Kiger, will share its underpinnings and powertrain options with the Nissan Magnite.

The Kiger has only been showcased in a concept form and it is expected to get features like a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, premium sound system and cruise control.

Tata HBX

Expected price: Rs 5 lakh onwards

The smallest SUV offering from Tata, is still known by its pre-production name: the HBX. The HBX will likely be a petrol-only offering with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Altroz. It will be a rival to the likes of the Mahindra KUV100NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the micro-SUV currently being developed by Hyundai.

It has been spotted testing multiple times and looked production-ready in the most recent spy shots.

2021 Maruti Celerio

Expected price: Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.7 lakh

The Celerio compact hatchback is expected to get a generational update, which has been spied testing a few times, in 2021. The test mule suggests that it will grow in size with redesigned front and rear ends and an updated feature list. It will likely be offered with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine but it could get the added option of the 1.2-litre petrol engine as well, like the Wagon R. It will continue to be positioned between the S-Presso and Wagon R in Maruti’s lineup, mostly as an alternative to the latter.

2021 Maruti Alto

Expected price: Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.4 lakh

Maruti’s entry-level offering is due a generation update in 2021. While the Alto got some updates leading up to 2020 to meet the latest norms and regulations, it could get a thorough generation update soon with more features and a new design. It could continue to be offered with the 0.8-litre petrol engine but Maruti might bring back the 1.0-lite option for the Alto. It will continue to rival the Datsun redi-GO and Renault Kwid.

Maruti Swift Facelift

Expected price: Rs 5.20 lakh onwards

One of the best-selling models in the country could be getting a mild facelift in early 2021. The current-gen Swift was launched here in 2018 and it could do with some minor updates to refresh its appeal. Based on the update that debuted in Japan in mid-2020, it is expected to feature some cosmetic tweaks and perhaps some extra kit too. Maruti could offer the facelifted Swift with the Baleno’s 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine which packs an extra 7PS over the current 1.2-litre petrol unit that makes 83PS.

2021 Volkswagen Vento

Expected price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Like the Rapid, the Volkswagen Vento is also expected to get its long overdue generational update. It will have the same underpinnings and powertrain options as the Rapid’s successor.. However, it is expected to differ from the Skoda sibling inside-out unlike the current Vento and Rapid. The feature list of both the cars are expected to be nearly identical.

2021 Skoda Rapid Successor

Expected price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

The Rapid’s much-needed update is expected to finally launch in India in 2021. It will be based on the localized VW MQB-A0 IN platform with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was introduced in the BS6 era. It will be completely redesigned and will also get a new name. In terms of feature updates, expect it to have a modern interior with digital instrument cluster and connected car tech.

Citroen Sub-4m SUV

Expected price: Rs 7 lakh onwards

French carmaker Citroen is expected to enter the Indian market in 2021. While the debut model will likely be the C5 Aircross, we’ve spied a smaller model, likely a sub-4m SUV contender, testing under camouflage. It is expected to be a made-for-India model, built on Groupe PSA’s CMF-A platform. Not much is known about this Citroen yet, but expect it to be a feature-packed premium offering to take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Expected price: Rs 8 lakh onwards The Altroz premium hatchback is about to get the option of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine to rival the performance offered by its rivals like the Volkswagen Polo and new Hyundai i20. This engine is also expected to be offered with the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which will be the first automatic option for the Altroz. As per an RTO document, the engine will be rated at 110PS and 140Nm and will come standard with a 5-speed manual. Tata will launch the Altroz Turbo on January 13.