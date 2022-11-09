Maruti Suzuki Has Sold 2.5 Crore Cars In 40 Years!

Maruti Suzuki is the name that pops up in top of our heads when we speak of the Indian automotive industry.

The automaker which is making the waves in the marked due to crossing a cumulative production mark of whopping 2.5 crore.

Going back to 1971, the automaker was put forward by government of India under a scheme of producing ‘people’s cars’ for India.

But before finalizing the deal, Sanjay Gandhi was also considering Volkswagen to collaborate with the Maruti Udyog. This is where the company would share the technology and initiate the production of people’s cars.

If it had been Volkwagen, the people’s car in India would have competed with the sales of VW Beetle across the world back then. But, Suzuki was on its toes, and they delivered the design of the people’s car first. Hence, the contract was handed over to the Japanese carmaker Suzuki.

The Timeline

After starting the production in December 1983, Maruti Suzuki India crossed the 10-lakh production mark in March 1994.

Though the venture between Maruti Udyog and Suzuki began in 1981, it was not until 1983 that the production of the first people’s car, the 800, started. So, it was a rather quick 10-lakh production mark. Maruti Suzuki and Maruti set a record as they took just 13 months to go from a mere design to the production of the vehicle.

It crossed 1- crore mark in March 2011 and 2-crore milestone in July 2018.

Its first production facility came up in Gurugram, Haryana.

As we speak today, the company has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with an installed production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum.

The company sells 16 passenger vehicles in the domestic market and also exports to around 100 countries.

40 Years of Suzuki’s Partnership with Indian People : CEO

MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement that “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India”.

Going forward, the automaker will continue to introduce new products in the market, he added.

He added that “Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana”.