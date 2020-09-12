Pixel 4a on Flipkart? Pixel 4a India launch date? Pixel 4a India sale date? Pixel 4a India price at Rs 29,999? Google Pixel 4a pre-orders is now open in 8 more countries. Pixel 4a currently remains one of the most-awaited smartphones in India. The all-new mid-range Pixel successor is soon coming to India and worldwide, expected by September.



Pixel 4a India Launch Date, Price: Pre-Orders Start In 8 Countries, Pixel 4a India Sale Date, Flipkart Availability

Google will roll out three phones in total this year. The two other Pixel phones are: Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.



Google Pixel 4a India price is said to remain in line with the US price of $349. Pixel 4a price in India is expected to stay at around the same as the US pricing including the taxes. Converting $349, it would be around INR 26,250. With the additional costs, Pixel 4a India price may stay at Rs 29,999.



Pixel 4a Pre-orders Now Open In 8 More Countries: In India When?

Pixel 4a pre-orders are now open in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Japan, France, Ireland, Spain and Taiwan. Google Pixel 4a price in these countries will be: Australia ($599), France (€349), Germany (€340), Ireland (€382), Singapore ($499), Spain (€389), Taiwan ($11,990), and the UK(£349).



Pixel 4a will be available at the official Google Store website in these countries.



Now coming to Pixel 4a India launch date, the recent additional availability in these countries hint at the next availability of the budget-focused Pixel 4a in India. Pixel 4a India launch date is still yet to be confirmed by Google, but it will be probably be available by end of September or early October.



Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launch On September 25: Pixel 4a India Launch?

Google is said to be gearing up for the launch of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones on September 25 in Germany. The same day Google can confirm Pixel 4a India sale date. An internal document from a German branch of Vodafone revealed Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 are launching in Germany on September 25.



So, Pixel 4a India launch date is now probable on September 25 given the other two devices are said to be unveiled in Germany.



Google may confirm the Pixel 4a availability in India and other countries at the Pixel 5 launch on September 25. Pixel 4a India sale date is expected to be confirmed at the same event.



Google Pixel 5 recently appeared on AI Benchmark with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 8GB RAM. It’s going to be the first 5G-ready Pixel phone. Pixel 5 smartphone is said to feature a larger 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED panel. Other leaked information confirms a punch-hole as Pixel 4a. Pixel 5 will come with more premium features as IP water rating and wireless charging support.



Pixel 4a Specs, Features: Pixel 4a India Specs

With a plastic built body on the out, the Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole. The device has a punch-hole display with the hole at the top right corner with a slight chin down under. Pixel 4a is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 730 SoC.



The device has a fingerprint sensor at the back with the camera on the top left featuring a square bump.



At the back, the Google midrange smartphone features a single camera at the back, a 12.2-megapixel rear shooter.



There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera upfront. Pixel 4a packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel device houses a standard 3,080mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast charging support.



Google Pixel 4a India launch date is yet to come, but the rumour mill hints at the Pixel 4a India India sale date in and around late September or early October. In India Google Pixel 4a buy order may start as soon as the device is made available in India country.



As already said, Google is rumoured gearing up for the launch of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones on September 25 in Germany. The same day Google may confirm Pixel 4a India sale date.



Pixel 4a is the only Google phone to launch in India in 2020.



The other two 5G Pixel phones: Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 won’t launch in India due to local market trends and product features as Google confirmed at the Pixel 4a launch. Pixel 4a India launch date is now probable on September 25 given the other two devices are said to be unveiled in Germany.



Also 5G is not yet available in India and smartphone companies often give 5G phones a miss.



Pixel 4a India sale date is being expected to start within a few weeks from now. The device has opened to great reviews from critics, and it stands a good chance in India to against the likes of OnePlus Nord, iPhone SE 2020, Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X3 SuperZoom in the sub-30,000 budget segment.



Pixel 4a India Price, Availability: Pixel 4a India Price Rs 29,999?

Pixel 4a price in India is expected to stay in line with the US pricing. Converting $349, it would be around INR 26,250. With the taxes and additional costs, Pixel 4a India price may stand below Rs 30,000. Pixel 4a India price could be Rs 29,999 or probably very close around this price.



Google Pixel 4a India launch date is expected sometime either in September or October.



Pixel 4a in India will be available online via Flipkart and Reliance Digital stores physically. Pixel 4a Flipkart availability is expected to be confirmed soon.



While there’s a lot riding on how Google chooses to price Pixel 4a in India, it’s going to be a big factor how the new Pixel 4a does in the country. Pixel phones haven’t been able to do any standout business in the country, but Pixel 4a could be changing it forever.



To end with, the Pixel 4a does keep it very simple this time. With everything in place, Pixel 4a could become the mid-range flagship of 2020.



It got it right with the features, design, ergonomics and cameras, now it’s all on how Pixel 4a India price. The Pixel 4a India price of Rs 29,999 seems like a perfect fit or maybe even lower given the new mid-range OnePlus Nord stands at a little better position price-wise.