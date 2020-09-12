These 26 PSUs Will Be Completely Sold Off To Private Firms Or Fully Disinvested

These 26 PSUs Will Be Completely Sold Off To Private Firms Or Fully Disinvested

This article is a follow up of all our articles which speak about privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The information we will be providing here is provided by Priya Ranjan, CPIO & Under Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India.

We will list all the 26 PSUs which have been finalised to be sold by the Government.

Before that, we will put down the queries sent to the Government which led to the generation of this list.



The RTI Query

We had covered a story, according to which the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Central government had been working on completing the process of selling stakes of about 23 public sector companies, whose divestment had already been cleared by the Cabinet.

This query was raised in an RTI application: Reg. No. DODIN/R/T/20/00081 dated 05.08.2020, transferred by the Department of Financial Services.

Three queries have been addressed:

Names of the 23 PSUs, in which Govt plans to sell or divest stakes, The percentage of share the government is planning to sell/divest, and Is UCO Bank present in the list?

List of 26 PSUs to be Sold 100%

Project & Development India Ltd (PDIL)

Engineering Projects India Ltd (EPIL)

Pawan Hans Limited (PHL)

B & R Company Limited (B&R)

Air India

Central Electronics Limited (CEL)

Cement Corporation India Limited CCIL (Nayagaon unit)

Indian Medicine & Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd. (IMPCL)

Salem Steel Plant, Bhadravati Steel Plant, Durgapur Steel plant

Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd. (FSNL)

Nagarnar Steel Plant of NDMC

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

HLL Lifecare

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI)

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR)

Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL)

Hindustan Prefab Limited (HPL)

Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd (BCPL)

Scooters India Ltd (SIL)

Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (HNL)

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL)

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BCPL)

Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd. (HAL)

Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)

Hindustan Fluorocarbon Ltd (HFL)

Answers of Remaining 2 Questions

Pt 2: Strategic disinvestment in any firm/CPSE depends upon market conditions and it is exempted under Section 8(1)(a) in the Right To Information Act, 2005 till the completion of the transaction.

Pt 3: No information is available as DIPAM has no mandate for disinvestment of Public Sector Banks to date.



Source: Railsamachar