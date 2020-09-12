Mi 10T Pro price? Mi 10T Pro launch date? Will Mi 10T Pro come to India? Know everything about Mi 10T Pro specs, price, launch and much more. Mi 10T Pro has been leaked online as a part of the hit Mi 10 series from Xiaomi. The new Mi 10T Pro leak revealed alleged renders of the upcoming Xiaomi phone.



Mi 10T Pro Price, Specs Leaked, Launch Date? 6 Upcoming Xiaomi Phones

The flagship is said to be Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone for the global market of Mi 10T series.



The Mi 10T Pro leaked details confirm key configurations and colour options. Mi 10T Pro renders reveal a flat screen with a punch-hole cut out upfront. Mi 10T Pro will come in two RAM and storage configurations, and will be available in four distinct colour options. Xiaomi is yet to confirm Mi 10T Pro from its side.



Here’s what you need to know about Mi 10T Pro global variant.



Mi 10T Pro Specs, Features: Leaked Mi 10T Pro Specs

Leaked by Equal Leaks on Telegram, Mi 10T Pro live images are out alongside phone storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. While the name hasn’t been confirmed, the details hint at Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. The Mi 10T Pro leaked model number confirms a 144Hz refresh rate display.



Mi 10T Pro display will include a punch-hole cut out on the top left featuring a quad rear camera setup. The Mi 10T Pro cameras will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, the signature feature on Mi 10 series.



Mi 10T Pro 5G model may come as a part of the series with 5G support. The company has shipped models with default 5G feature, so probably it will be called Mi 10T Pro 5G.



Mi 10T Pro 5G will be powered by the same chip. Rumoured Mi 10T Pro as other Mi 10 series handsets that will have 5G support. The device is said to run on a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series SoC. Mi 10T could come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 or Snapdragon 775G SoC with



As far as the design goes, the Mi 10T Pro live photos revealed a grey back panel with a quad rear camera setup, similar to what was shared by Equal Leaks. Leaked model number M2007J3SG is currently being stated to belong to Mi 10T Pro. The M2007J3SG model aka believed Mi 10T Pro will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging technology.



Mi 10T Pro release date is expected by October. The company is yet to confirm, but with leaks pouring in, soon Xiaomi will confirm the Mi 10T Pro release date. Mi 10T Pro price may stay between INR 25,000 to Rs 30,000. If the company plans to bring Mi 10T Pro to India, the Mi 10T Pro price in India might stay around Rs 25,000.



Mi 10T Pro launch date in India will depend on Mi 10T Pro global launch, expected by October. As leaked, Mi 10T Pro colour options will include four variants: black, grey, light blue, and silver.



Upcoming Xiaomi Phones 2020 | Upcoming Redmi Phones 2020

Here’s the list of the expected upcoming Xiaomi phones in 2020 and upcoming Redmi phones in the months of September, October and the following weeks.



Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G launch in India has recently been tipped. Xiaomi may place Redmi K30 5G in India against OnePlus Nord in the mid-range segment with support for 5G. Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. Redmi K30 features a rear quad camera setup with primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor, 2-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera. Upfront, Redmi K30 flaunts a 20-megapixel sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi K30 5G in India is said to bw powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Redmi K30 5G will be available with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.:Redmi K30 will run on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Redmi K30 5G houses a sizable 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.



Mi A4

Mi A4 India launch may happen, probably in October. Mi CC10 series is in the works, and the upcoming CC10 device will probably be remodelled as Mi A4 in India. The device is said to be launching as early as next month in China, as it will succeed the Xiaomi Mi CC9 series. Mi CC9 in India was unveiled as a remodelled Mi A3, and the upcoming Mi A4 is expected to be remodelled Mi CC10 for India.



Mi A4 concept renders leaked early this year as well and some key details were leaked about the upcoming Xiaomi Android One smartphone. The recent leak about the upcoming Mi A4 sheds more log har about the camera setup and hardware.



Mi Note 10 Lite / Mi 10i

Mi Note 10 Lite India launch is expected in September. The device will launch in India as Mi 10i, that’s what the recent leak says. Mi Note 10 Lite India launch is expected in September. Tipped by XDA, it has been found that Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone especially for the Indian market with the codename “tocoin”. The device has been spotted in the June 2020 code, hence Mi 10i India launch could be imminent. Mi Note 10 Lite was unveiled in China in late April alongside Redmi Note 9. The company unveiled the latter recently, and now it’s time for Mi 10i.



Mi Note 10 Lite is a camera-centric value-for-money device offering a 64MP quad-camera setup backed by premium features. Mi Note 10 Lite in India will be rebranded as Mi 10i. The company will place Mi 10i as a spiritual successor to the Redmi K20 in the sub-20,000 segment. Mi 10i India launch is yet to be confirmed officially.



Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro has been officially unveiled in Europe, expected in India by October. Redmi K30 Pro 4G is a remodelled Poco F2 Pro. Poco F2 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with refresh rate of 60Hz. The Poco device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 with up to 8GB RAM and 256 storage. Poco F2 Pro has been priced at EUR 499 (around Rs 41,500) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.



Coming to optics, Poco F2 Pro will have a 20-megapixel pop-up camera and a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary lens. It will house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The company is also planning to launch Redmi K30 5G in India to go against OnePlus Nord.



Mi MIX 4

Mi MIX 4 will be the company’s next experimental innovative flagship, said to be launching in July or August. The last Mi MIX smartphone was Mi MIX 3. It launched in October 2018 and the successor Mi MIX 4 has been due since. The company introduced the Mi MIX Alpha, a concept phone in October 2019 and Mi MIX 4 is being rumoured to finally debut in Q4 2020. Mi MIX 4 will come with a waterfall screen, 100-megapixel main camera and 5G technology.



The Mi MIX 4 launch was about to happen earlier. The Coronavirus pandemic worldwide could be the reason behind the delay in launch.



Redmi H1: Redmi Dimensity 1000+ Phone

A rumoured Redmi phone running on MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is in the making as per the some leaked sources. The Xiaomi sub-brand has been rumoured to be working on a new entry premium flagship series called Redmi H series. Redmi H1 will be powered by the Dimensity 1000+ SoC chip. The company was earlier leaked to be working on a new H series and Redmi H1 could be the mysterious Redmi device. Tipster Digital Chat Station from China also claimed that Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi device running on the chip.



While the details are yet to be confirmed, take the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ Redmi H1 phone with a pinch of salt. The earlier renders confirmed that the Redmi phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip will come with a 144Hz LCD screen, quad cameras and 5G technology.