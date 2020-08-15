Jio Offers Free Data, Calls For 5 Months If You Buy This Device (5 Questions Answered)

Jio Offers Free Data, Calls For 5 Months If You Buy This Device (5 Questions Answered)

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, Reliance Jio is offering free 4G data and voice calls for 5 months.



But to avail this offer you need to buy JioFi device.



New JioFi Users Get Free 5 Months Of Data, Calls



As part of Independence Day celebrations, Reliance Jio is offering free 5 months of high speed data, and Jio to Jio calling for new users of JioFi Wifi dongle.



The cost of a new JioFi dongle is Rs 1999.



It can be bought from a nearby Jio outlet, or online medium.



Free 5 Months Of Data: 5 Questions Answer



How to activate this offer for new users?

A new JioFi Wifi dongle can get free 5 months of data and Jio to Jio voice calls. However, to activate the offer, the new user need to activate a new plan and opt for Jio membership.



Which plans are available for getting free data?

JioFi offers 3 plans as of now: Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 399.



Under Rs 199 plan, users can get 1.5GB/day for 28 days, under Rs 249 plan, users can get 2GB of data and under Rs 399, users get 3GB data per day.



Once any one of these plans is selected, the user will start getting free data and can use free Jio to Jio voice calling for 5 months.



What else is required?

Along with choosing a plan, also called First Recharge Coupon the new user needs to opt for Jio Prime membership plan for Rs 99.



Once both of these are activated, free data and Jio to Jio voice calls will be activated.



Is this offer applicable for online purchases?

Yes. Online customers can also get to avail free data for 5 months with a new Jiofi connection. However, the free offer needs to be chosen when the SIM is getting activated, and a new FRC is being selected.

Is this offer applicable for Postpaid customers?

No. This offer for free data for 5 months is also available for prepaid users.



You can find out all the terms and conditions right here.

