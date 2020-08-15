JioMart sale is now live. The brand new grocery and hyperlocal delivery platform is celebrating the 74th Independence Day with a massive sale. JioMart Independence Day sale will continue for four days straight till August 19.



JioMart Independence Day Sale: Top Offers, Bank Discounts, UPI Offers, 50 Percent Off At JioMart Sale

Jiomart is said to have already delivered over 400,000 orders on a single day making it India’s #1 grocery app.



While Grofers and Big Basket are still fighting the online grocery shopping battle, Jiomart can soon capture more than 50 percent of India’s online grocery market within some weeks.



JioMart Mega Sale: JioMart Full Paisa Vasool Sale

Reliance owned Jiomart mega sale is now live and will continue till August 19. The platform is offering discounts on some of the top grocery items at the sale. The sale will be live for 4 days, starting today till August 19.



The company is also celebrating Reliance Digital’s Digital India Sale on the same days, from August 15 to August 19.



Jiomart’s biggest competitors: Grofers and Big Basket has already kickstarted their 9-day Independence Day sale, which will conclude on August 16.



Jiomart already offers a minimum of 5 percent discount on all their products available on their app, which is applicable on the MRP of any product. At the JioMart sale, you can enjoy discounts upto 50 percent on a majority of the best-selling grocery items.



JioMart Sale: Bank Discounts, UPI Offers

The JioMart sale has some additional offers with Bank cards and UPI platforms. This is the first ever sale and also Independence Day sale JioMart is celebrating.



Here are the bank offers and UPI offers from JioMart sale.



**10 percent cashback upto Rs 500 with SBI credit cards. (Minimum transaction: Rs 1,000)



**10 percent cashback upto Rs 250 with SBI debit cards. (Minimum transaction: Rs 1,000)



**Upto Rs 100 cashback on orders above Rs 299 with Google Pay UPI.



**Upto Rs 250 cashback on orders above Rs 499 with Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.



**10x Reliance One Loyalty Points with Sodexo Card (only valid on August 15).



**Upto Rs 300 SuperCash on two orders a month with MobiKwik.



Within a few weeks of their nation-wide launch, the RIL-owned Jiomart has already clocked 4 lakh orders a day, which is much higher than any other grocery platform in India, including Grofers, Big Basket and Amazon Pantry. With the current Independence Day sale, JioMart will soon clock in a higher market share.

