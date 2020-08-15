Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Can Increase Data, Voice Charges By 10% From Sep/Oct: Here’s The Reason Why?

As per fresh reports coming in, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea can increase data and voice charges by 10%, and this can happen sooner than expected.



Find out the reason why this looks like a possibility?



Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Increasing Data, Voice Charges?



As per some unnamed sources, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea can increase their data and voice charges by 10%.



This new increase in tariff can happen by September or October, as per the source.



News18 reported: “Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are reportedly considering a new round of tariff hikes as early as September, according to ‘exclusive sources’ who spoke anonymously to CNBC-TV18. “



Then last round of tariff increase happened last year, when every telecom operator in India increased their charges by 10-40%, including Jio.



But, the question which arises now: Why Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are planning to raise tariff now?



AGR Dues Are The Main Reason For New Tariff Hike



As per the reports, the massive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of the telecom operators are the main reason why Airtel and Vodafone-Idea can be compelled to raise tariff for all users.



In order to offset the AGR dues by the telcos to the Govt, they can hike tariff by minimum of 10% for both data and voice.



Infact, a critical Supreme Court ruling regarding the pending AGR dues are expected yesterday, which could have triggered the price hike immediately.



But that didnt happen.



It is expected that the Supreme Court can allow payments in installments, over the next few years.



Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have appealed to extend te payment deadline to next 20 years, since the Govt has sufficient securities from the telcos which can be used to pay the pending AGR dues.



Yesterday, Supreme Court asked why Jio shouldn’t be left out of the AGR dues, if they have used RCom’s spectrum for three years.



We are awaiting more details.