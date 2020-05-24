Move Aside Flipkart, Amazon: JioMart.com Launched Across India With Free Delivery Above Rs 750

Amazon and Flipkart need to think hard now: JioMart, Reliance’ e-commerce portal is now live across all major cities in India.



Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited recently tapped into the market of online deliveries of grocery. They launched a platform, Reliance Jio Mart, that will deliver your groceries to you online. It hasn’t been much time since the platform also announced that electronic devices will be delivered as well.



Find out all the details about this new announcement right here!



Reliance Jio Mart To Expand Operations To Popular Metro Cities Of India



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the lockdown imposed to keep it in check, people are choosing to shop for their groceries digitally. Reliance had launched Jio Mart way back in January 2020 competing with Flipkart, Amazon and other similar platforms.



However, initially, Reliance Retail’s online venture, JioMart, was launched only in suburban Mumbai — Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan as a pilot project. And now, after six months since its launch, the news is that the app will be launched across several popular metro cities in the country.



You can log on to the website of Reliance Jio Mart, which has been recently launched, jiomart.com to place an order. The platform has also launched an app to place orders, which is called JioMart. However, this app isn’t available on the Apple or Google Play Store, and it can be downloaded through the website jiomart.com.



Facebook Invests In Reliance Jio Mart; Commercial Pact With Whatsapp



Recently, Reliance Retail has signed a commercial pact with Facebook-owned Whatsapp. The app is used by about 400 million users, which will definitely boost the use of JioMart. Also, Facebook has invested Rs 43,574 crore, which makes FB the owner of a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio.



As per reports, the platform will be charging a delivery fee of Rs. 25 for any order less than Rs. 750. The platform will work with neighborhood stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale and online stores to deliver essentials to the consumers. As per reports, JioMart will facilitate deliveries of Reliance Retail’s network of 11784 retail outlets.



As per reports, the platform will accept online payments only as of now, such as Netbanking and credit/debit cards.