Planning To Buy Kia Seltos? Stop! Kia Seltos X-Line Concept Is Coming Up At Auto Expo 2020 (How

We have kept you well informed of the upcoming models of cars you can expect, mainly the budget-friendly ones; not just about recently but well in advance, since last year. Now that you have found yourself loitering around on this page, we shall as well start on what made you click on this article.

So for all of you car nerds and the ones looking forward to it, Kia Motors India Limited has finally announced its much awaited plans for the 2020 Auto Expo that goes by the theme: ‘Innovating Future’.





Kia Unveils Plans For The 2020 Auto Expo

The South Korean brand, Kia Motors Limited has announced to display about 14 of its products at 15th edition of this auto monitoring show, held every 2nd year.

Apart from launching the Carnival premium MPV, the South Korean auto company has also announced to unveil its compact SUV concept, which shall produce a production model this year.

Kia says that this road-going SUV model shall comprise of Kia’s signature styling and boast UVO Connect features, while sharing platform and mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue. Not just this, this SUV model shall showcase futuristic technologies as well, like UVO Connect telematics system and Drive Wise, a virtual reality experience.

Speaking of futuristic technologies, Kia will unveil the electric versions of Soul and Niro too that shall serve as a part of endorsing its electric mobility solutions. Soul and Niro made their global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show and are equipped with 64 kWh Li-ion polymer battery pack, providing around 450km.

The electric versions of the same shall be an electric crossover SUV with a range of more than 450 km. They will be accompanied by the 2019 Red Dot Award winner, XCeed cross coupe and Stonic SUV.

Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack

The Kia Pavilion, spread over 3,150 sq m and located at Hall No. 7, can be viewed through various digital promotions planned for the Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

Kia made a strong impact with the Seltos mid-size SUV and its sales have crossed over 60,000 units and the bookings at well over one lakh; all the more reason to showcase the Seltos at the 2020 Auto Expo and thus its X-Line concept will be revealed.

Speaking of the Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept, it concentrates on occasional off-roading and is packed with increased ground clearance courtesy of the custom two-inch lift kit, electronic all-wheel-drive system, knobby off-road tyres with bigger custom wheels, colour scheme and roof rack, as well as a winch and Hella auxiliary lights. It is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine making 175 hp with seven-speed DCT.

The X-Line Urban Concept taking inspiration from New York skyscrapers, on the other hand, is a dedicated off-roader with an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system comprising of torque vectoring, custom two-inch lift and roof rack, Hella auxiliary lights custom-made roof rack, glossy black roof panel and more.

It also uses the same engine as the Trail Attack Concept.



