Poco X2 has been launched, and yes, it’s the same Redmi K30 4G. The smartphone has been remodelled to be unveiled in India under the recently separated Poco brand. The smartphone is exactly similar except for the branding at the back.



Poco X2 Launched: Price, Top Features, Complete Specs, Availability

The colour variants, specs and design match exactly as Redmi K30 4G.



Poco X2 will certainly target the mid-range segment running on the gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G.



There’s a lot to look out for, and Poco X2 seems like a blockbuster at this pricing point. From the 120Hz display to a good mid-range processor to 64MP powered quad camera to a sizable battery with 27W fast charging support.



Here’s everything you need to know about the all new Poco X2.



Poco X2 Specs: Poco X2 Full Specs, Poco X2 Features

With an all new design on the out, the Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with dual hole-punch cameras upfront with curved edges on the sides.



It’s not a AMOLED panel, and operates at 1080 × 2400 pixels.



The design at the back has a different frosted AG glass design. Both the sides, front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Coming to optics, Poco X2 features a rear quad camera setup. The four cameras at the back include the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Upfront, Poco X2 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup inside the capsule shaped punch-hole sporting a 20-megapixel front-facing primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as Samsung Galaxy S10E with along a USB Type-C port.



Poco X2 is powered by Snapdragon 730G, the mid-range gaming-centric chip by Qualcomm.



Poco X2 will be available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Poco X2 runs on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box including the Poco launcher on top.



Finally, coming to the battery, the all new Poco X2 houses a sizable 4,500mAh battery. It’s good enough to run for more than a day. Poco X2 also supports 27W fast charging tech, and will ship with the 27W fast charger with the box.



Poco X2 Price, Poco X2 Price In India Flipkart

Poco X2 price in India has been set at a very strategic point. Poco X2 price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999.



The top model of the three, Poco X2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell at Rs 19,999.



The Poco X2 price for all the models in India is set under Rs 20,000.



Poco X2 will be available exclusively in India on Flipkart. The first Poco X2 sale will happen on February 11 from 12PM. As a part of the Poco X2 launch offer, you can avail Rs 1,000 off on Poco X2 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.