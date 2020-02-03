This Is Why Millions Of Android, iPhones Phones Have Stopped Supporting Whatsapp In 2020!

This Is Why Millions Of Android, iPhones Phones Have Stopped Supporting Whatsapp In 2020!

As per the reports, the Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp will no longer get support or update on smartphones operating on Android version 2.3.7 or older and iOS 8 or older from February 1, 2020.

How Did This Happen?

According to the reports, WhatsApp recently updated their FAQ page mentioning that smartphones running these operating systems will no longer be able to get support or update starting 1 February 2020.

The chat app’s FAQ page reads “Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,”.

Why Would This Happen?

Basically, Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 operating system and lower as well as iPhones running on iOS 8 and lower will not be able to verify any existing or new accounts.

The major messaging app also ended support for Windows phones from December 2019.

On Which Operating System, Whatsapp Will Work?

Moreover, WhatsApp will be working on devices running Android 4.0.3+ and iPhone running iOS 9+ and on KaiOS 2.5.1+, which include Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

It is advised that all these users should update their phones to newer operating systems or get a new smartphone, and back up their chats to avoid losing all their chat history.

How to Back up Your Whatsapp Chats Data?

Step 1 – First of all, Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2 – Now open chats which you want to export

Step 3: Then click the options menu (three dots available in the top right corner of the screen) and tap on ‘More’.

Step 4: Now tap on ‘Export Chat’ to export your chat history.

Step 5: And select the platform you want to export your chat history.



What ABout Whatsapp Dark Mode?



As per the reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the dark mode feature to the beta users of its Android Business app. Users can download Android Business Beta for Android version 2.20.10 on their smartphones to use this feature.



Last month, WhatsApp rolled out dark mode on its Android beta app.



From that time, the company has been rolling out updates to fix the bugs and improve the overall experience of users while using the dark mode.



As per the reports, WhatsApp made several significant improvements in this regard, in the past week.



Whatsapp not only rolled out dark mode on its Android WhatsApp Business app, but it also inched a step closer to rolling out this feature to the iPhone users.

How About Dark Mode On iOS?

On top of this, WhatsApp also fixed a bunch of issues that iPhone users were experiencing while using the dark mode.

According to the blog site, WhatsApp has rolled out WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 2.20.20 to its users and This update fixes issues with the implementation of the dark mode in the app.

As per an older report by the blogsite, dark mode on iOS was facing issues with several sections including contacts list cells, storage usage cells, encryption cell, profile cells and cells in the backup section among other things.

While version 2.20.20 of WhatsApp’s iOS Beta app fixes those issues. Although, the latest update, however, does not fix issues with the dark mode feature that is experienced when users switch from light mode to the dark mode.

The blog site noted in a Tweet “BUT.. Switching the theme (light <-> dark) for chat bubbles and empty contact/group icon is still not supported: changing the theme won’t switch their style,”.

Though, the company is expected to fix these issues in future updates.

