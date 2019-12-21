Realme X2 vs Redmi K30: Who’s Going To Be The Next Midrange King?

The newly launched Realme X2 will be going against the upcoming Redmi K30. Both being midrange killers, they have a lot in common backed by flagship-level specs and features. Redmi K30 will launch in the same price bracket in India as Realme X2.



In India, the 4G variant of Redmi K30 will launch running on the same Snapdragon 730G SoC as Realme X2.



The all new Redmi K30 comes with the latest 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 rear sensor, and is also the first smartphone in the world to run on Snapdragon 765 5G chip with other top features being the first device under the Redmi K30 series.



The Redmi K30 India launch is expected in a few weeks, probably in early 2020.



Design & Display: Redmi K30 vs Realme X2

Realme X2 comes with a high-quality glass body, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It does feel premium. The glass sandwich built is backed by some of the striking gradient colour schemes. There’s no rear mounted fingerprint sensor.



The colour mixes are stylish, and the smartphone feels very premium.



With an all new design on the out, the Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with dual hole-punch cameras upfront with curved edges on the sides.



It’s not an AMOLED panel, and operates at 1080 × 2400 pixels.



Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-screen AMOLED display with a small notch. The display is quite vibrant with minimal bezels on the sides with a little chin down under and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.



The design at the back is quite similar to the OnePlus 7T featuring a frosted AG glass design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the sides, front and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Hardware, Storage: Realme X2 vs Redmi K30

Redmi K30 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC with support for 5G. In India, the 4G variant of Redmi K30 will launch which will run on Snapdragon 730G. The company has already confirmed the 4G variant of the Redmi K30.



Redmi K30 will be available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Similarly, Realme X2 also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It’s an upgrade over the Snapdragon 712 SoC on Realme XT. A special variant of Snapdragon 730, the Snapdragon 730G focuses on gaming-centric features with additional emphasis on visual graphics.



Snapdragon 730G share similar features and specs as it’s original SD 730 with the same CPU configuration, GPU and connectivity options.



Snapdragon 730G is built on an 8nm process sporting a Kryo 470 octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 618 GPU.



It will offer 15 percent faster GPU rendering for faster refresh rate and HQ gaming experience. There’s also a Wi-Fi latency monitor and jank reducer to smoothen up the overall gaming experience.



There are three different Realme X2 models to choose from with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme X2 will be offered with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.



Software, UI: Realme X2 vs Redmi K30

Redmi K30 will run on the latest Android 10 with MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. On the other hand, Realme X2 has been launched in India running on Android Pie based ColorOS 6.1. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.1 UI on top.



The UI comes loaded with features and bloatware, and delivers a clean performance as any other non-stock device.



Cameras: Realme X2 vs Redmi K30

Coming to optics, Redmi K30 features a rear quad camera setup. The four cameras at the back include the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Realme X2 comes with a rear quad camera system, powered by the much-appreciated 64MP camera sensor. Realme X2 dons the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Upfront, Redmi K30 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup inside the capsule shaped punch-hole sporting a 20-megapixel front-facing primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor while Realme X2 has an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



Battery, Fast Charging: Redmi K30 vs Realme X2

The 5G model will remain exclusive to China offering a 12-antenna design and including dual-frequency GPS support. The Redmi K30 4G variant is expected to offer a higher battery output. K30 houses a sizeable 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging tech.



It ships with the 30W fast charger in the box.



Realme X2 houses the same 4,000mAh battery as the predecessor. Compared to Realme XT, it’s the same capacity, but the smartphone supports newly improved 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology compared to the 20W fast charging tech on XT.



Redmi K30 India Launch, Redmi K30 Launch In India

The 4G variant of Redmi K30 will come to India, and not the one with the 5G processor. Both the 5G models of Redmi K30 smartphones will remain exclusive to China. Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro are also the first Redmi smartphones to come with 5G support.



Currently the Redmi K20 smartphones in India comes with standard 4G connectivity.



Xiaomi India haven’t yet revealed the Redmi K30 India launch date, but it’s expected in early 2020.



The company will be upgrading the current Redmi K20 series really quick to take on the growing competition. Realme will also soon be launching Realme X2, a direct Redmi K20 competitor. Redmi K30 hence will have some leverage with better features and specs.



Redmi K30 India Price: To Be Priced As Realme X2?

After the recent price cut, Redmi K20 is currently the best smartphone you can buy in India under 20000. Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi K30 in China, and the the Redmi K30 Indian variant is expected to be priced in India in the same price range as the current K20.



Xiaomi India hasn’t yet revealed anything from their side by far, and we need to wait to have the official Redmi K30 India launch date.



Realme X2 in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end model with 6GB RAM with 128GB will be sold at Rs 18,999. Finally, the last model comes with the highest RAM and storage, the top-end Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced Rs 19,999.



All the three Realme X2 smartphones are priced aptly under 20,000 with hardly anyone at present to compete against. Redmi K30 will go directly against Realme X2 in India at the same price.



In China, Redmi K30 has been launched starting at 1,999 Yuan (around 20,150 INR) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The mid-end 8GB/128GB variant has been priced at 2,299 Yuan (around 23,150 INR) and finally the 12GB/ 256GB model is priced at 2,599 Yuan (around 26,190 INR).



The 4G version of the Redmi K30 in China will sell starting at 1,599 Yuan (around 16,100 INR). The smartphone will be available in four color options.



Redmi K30 India price is expected in the sub-20,000 category. Currently Redmi K20 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Redmi K30 India price is expected to start at the same Rs 16,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to take the fight to another level.