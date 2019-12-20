This Actor Has Beaten Salman Khan In Making Money; Who Is India’s Richest Celebrity?

This Actor Has Beaten Salman Khan In Making Money; Who Is India’s Richest Celebrity?

Forbes India has just released their ranking of the richest celebrities, and there is a shocking development here: One actor from Bollywood has beaten Salman Khan, when it comes to making money.



But who is the richest Indian celebrity?



Keep reading to find out!



Akshay Kumar Beats Salman Khan In Making Money



As per Forbes’ 2019 Celebrity 100 List, Akshay Kumar has beaten Salman Khan in wealth creation, and has grabbed #2 position in the list.



Thereby, Salman Khan has been fallen to #3 position.



In the year 2019, Akshay Kumar earned Rs 293.25 crore, whereas Salman Khan earned Rs 229.25 crore.



Last year, Salman Khan was at #1 position in the same list.



This way, Akshay Kumar has beaten A-class Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Bradley Cooper in making money.



On the other hand, Salman Khan’s fortune must have fallen in 2019, since his only one movie was released: Bharat.



Virat Kohli Is The Richest Indian Celebrity



The ranking by Forbes puts Virat Kohli in the #1 position, with total earning of Rs 252.72 crore.



Not only Virat Kohli is right now ranked #1 cricketer for both ODIs and Test matches as per ICC Ranking, but he is also making money from endorsements of brands such as Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot and more.



Virat has also launched a brand with Pume: One8, which has crossed Rs 100 crore sales this year.



In 2017, he was ranked #3, and in 2018, he was ranked #2 in the Forbes Celebrities list



Who Are The Richest Indian Celebrities: Top 10



Amitabh Bachchan, with total earning of Rs 239.5 crore, is ranked #4 in the coveted list, whereas MS Dhoni with total earning of Rs 135 crore, is ranked #5.



Badshaah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan has been ranked #6 with earning of Rs 124.38 crore.



Ranveer Singh is at #7 with Rs 118.2 crore.



Alia Bhatt is the richest women celebrity in India, as she is ranked #8 with total earning of Rs 59.21 crore.



Sachin Tendulkar is at #9 and Deepika Padukone is at #10.



You can find the full ranking here.

