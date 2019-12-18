Realme X2 Review In 8 Points: Better Than Redmi K30, Vivo V17? [Must Read]

Are you planning to buy Realme X2? Should you wait for Redmi K30? Is Realme X2 better than Redmi K30, Vivo V17? All your questions answered here. We have done a complete breakdown of the features of Realme X2 decoding the primary functions.



Realme X2 is the same smartphone as Realme XT with a new chip powering the same system. Do you get anything better and faster? Find out all. Here’s our in-depth Realme X2 review decoding all the feature and functions.



Realme X2 Design & Build: Good Enough?

Realme X2 comes with a high-quality glass body, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It does feel premium. The glass sandwich built is backed by some of the striking gradient colour schemes. There’s no rear mounted fingerprint sensor.



The colour mixes are stylish, and the smartphone feels very premium.



It’s glossy on the out. The company packs in a good-durable TPU case. Use it to stay away from fingerprints and smudges.



Realme X2 will come in similar Pearl White and Pearl Blue color variants as Realme XT with a new additional Pearl Green color option.



In terms of looks and build quality, Realme X2 does a good job here. In all, it’s good and feels good to be used. The overall ergonomics are perfect, the built makes it easy to hold. The smartphone is comparatively large, and is not apt for one-hand use.



Realme X2 Display: Thin Chin, Water Drop Notch & AMOLED Panel

The company has used the same design as Realme X, and even the same display with a notch. Unlike Realme X with the pop-up sensor, Realme X2 comes with a water drop notch on top. The rear camera module sits on the left top without any physical fingerprint sensor.



The Realme X2 mid-range flagship comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-screen AMOLED display with a small notch. The display is quite vibrant with minimal bezels on the sides with a little chin down under and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.



The chin is quite thin compared to some of the other bezel-less smartphones. Plus you have the advantage of an AMOLED display to help you with the best of darks. It’s a great smartphone to watch content (Widevine L1 certified) and the display offers an immersive viewing experience.



Realme X2 Hardware & Storage: The New Snapdragon 730G Plays It Right?

Realme X2 is powered by the quite-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It’s an upgrade over the Snapdragon 712 SoC on Realme XT. A special variant of Snapdragon 730, the Snapdragon 730G focuses on gaming-centric features with additional emphasis on visual graphics.



Snapdragon 730G share similar features and specs as it’s original SD 730 with the same CPU configuration, GPU and connectivity options.



Snapdragon 730G is built on an 8nm process sporting a Kryo 470 octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 618 GPU.



To offer better performance, the chip comes with two big performance Cortex-A76 cores with support for Apt-X adaptive codec, fouth-gen Qualcomm AI engine and a Wi-Fi 6 ready modem equipped with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem (800Mbps download 150Mbps upload speeds).



Snapdragon 730G will only offers additional features to enhance gaming performance.



It will offer 15 percent faster GPU rendering for faster refresh rate and HQ gaming experience. There’s also a Wi-Fi latency monitor and jank reducer to smoothen up the overall gaming experience.



Snapdragon 730G has special HDR gaming support to offer 10-bit color depth with Rec 2020 color gamut. It can offer over 1 billion shades of color. The company claimed that it can offer 35 percent faster CPU performance and 25 percent faster graphics rendering compared to the Snapdragon 712 SoC on Realme X2.



In terms of daily performance, Realme X2 can run almost all tasks and mid to high-end games without any hiccups. There won’t be any noticeable difference between X2 and XT in daily use given the memory-heavy apps and social media.



Realme X2 does a great job when it comes to extended gaming and expensive multitasking. There are three different models to choose from with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme X2 will be offered with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.



As a plus, Realme X2 will come with a dedicated triple card slot that can support two nano SIM cards and a microSD card slot, unlike the first X smartphone in the Realme series, Realme X.



Realme X2 has been launched in India running on Android Pie based ColorOS 6.1. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.1 UI on top. The UI comes loaded with features and bloatware, and delivers a clean performance as any other non-stock device.



There’s bloatware and customisations, but it isn’t bad.



The company has added a ton of features in updated edition of the software, and it does look sort of fresh and sorted.



Many have complained about the heavy UI and are wanting a new OS for Realme smartphones, and they are listening to you. The company is reportedly working on its own UI, RealmeOS.



It’s supposed to launch in 2020, and will be pushed to all the existing Realme smartphones via OTA updates. Realme X2 will receive the latest Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update in India in March next year alongside Realme X2 Pro, officially confirmed by the company.



64MP Powered Quad Rear Camera: The Icing On The Cake?

Realme X2 features a rear four camera system as Realme XT. Realme XT was the first 64MP quad camera phone in the country, and the same 64MP camera system has again been made available at affordable pricing.



Realme X2 comes with a rear quad camera system, powered by the much-appreciated 64MP camera sensor.



Realme X2 has the 64MP Samsung camera sensor as its main lens with three additional sensors for different purposes: an ultra wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor and a 4cm macro sensor.



The 64MP Samsung GW1 1/1.72? sensor can create shots 1.6 micron individual pixel size using image sensing technology via Tetracell to produce 16-megapixel images in low-light.



The Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor uses 4-in-1 pixel merging technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to offer detailed images in low light conditions. It can shoot raw 64MP photos with the main sensor.



Going straight to the setup, Realme X2 dons the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The four camera setup has multiple sensors for multiple purposes.

Realme X2 can take good detailed and sharp pictures in bright light with accurate colours. In poorly lit conditions, Realme X2 manages to click decent photos with almost accurate details and colours. The camera essentially performs the same as Realme XT.



The dynamic range is good and it captures quite accurate details and produce good colours.



The HDR works fine, and the ultra-wide lens work fine. The macro lens and portrait sensor does their job decently.



Up front, Realme X2 has an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture supporting HDR and AI beautification features.



The selfies we took had a lot of details and it supports multiple shooting modes and filters to enhance selfies. The AI-powered modes do a good job in terms of capturing details. The colours were a bit overdone and slightly artificial, but in overall, the front camera does a good job, be it wide shots or low light shots.



The camera interface is quite minimal and is loaded with AI-powered modes to enhance the overall photography. AI works on both sides to adjust to the particular lighting and adjust the filters. In all, Realme X2 does a commendable job making use of their respective lenses to take up some awesome shots.



Battery: Big & Fast, But Capable Enough? (30W Charging)

Realme X2 houses the same 4,000mAh battery as the predecessor.. Compared to Realme XT, it’s the same capacity, but the smartphone supports newly improved 30W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology compared to the 20W fast charging tech on XT.



Realme X2 can charge up the whole device under 75 minutes from 5 to 100 percent.



Coming to how it performs, Realme X2 can easily last more than a day on heavy usage, and even a day and a half on moderate use.



With continuous video playback, gaming and performing multi-tasking processes, the Realme smartphone can easily breeze through a whole day without being charged. The company ships the 30W fast charger inside the box, so you won’t have to worry about anything.



Pricing & Availability: Winning It All?

Realme X2 is is going to be a part of the Realme X-series with premium mid-range features. The company has again dropped in a big budget superhouse at an affordable pricing. The company did a great job in pricing Realme XT in India, and now X2 seems perfect as well.



Realme XT with the upgraded internals seemed to have hit the right chords just before the year ends.



You get the latest 64MP camera technology, a quad camera system, an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, a dedicated mid-range Snapdragon gaming chip, glass body, 30W fast charging, all this starting at just Rs 16,999 a piece.



Realme X2 in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The mid-end model with 6GB RAM with 128GB will be sold at Rs 18,999. Finally, the last model comes with the highest RAM and storage, the top-end Realme X2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced Rs 19,999.



All the three Realme X2 smartphones are priced aptly under 20,000 with hardly anyone to compete against. The first sale of the Realme X2 will happen on December 20 via Flipkart and Realme.com.



Realme X2 Verdict: Should You Buy?

Obviously. It’s a damn good smartphone for the given price. It will directly challenge some of the flagships in the same range as Redmi K20 and also the upcoming Redmi K30. They have similar features, but Realme X2 kills all with the price.



Realme X2 offers some excellent features on-board, and the pricing hits the bull’s eye.



While Xiaomi is yet to drop Redmi K30, the K30 pricing will then throw this mid-range competition to a different level altogether.



Redmi K30 has a lot riding on it, and it’s also expected to be a blockbuster. For now, X2 has an open road, and soon Redmi K30 will directly take on Realme X2 in the same price range with some better features and specs.



The 64MP powered quad camera system and dedicated Snapdragon 730G gaming chip are going to be Realme X2’s biggest USP, and it certainly does make a good choice under 20,000 considering some of the departments as performance, cameras, display and battery.



In all, Realme X2 packs in a solid performance backed by a really good processor, big display, a sizeable battery, 30W fast charging and finally the four cameras for different occasions with the much talked-about 64MP Samsung lens backing it up.



