Weekly Trending Smartphones: Realme X2, OnePlus 8 Lite, Galaxy S11, Realme 6, Realme 5G Phone, Redmi K30, Mi Note 10

Redmi K30 is also set to launch in India within a few weeks.



After a successful entry into the upper-end flagship segment, OnePlus is now all set to enter the mid-range segment. A toned-down OnePlus 8 Lite will launch this year to cater to the sub-20,000 market.



Samsung Galaxy S11

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series is all set to launch in February. The leaks have already revealed pretty much everything about both the devices: the standard Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. There will be three smartphones in the upcoming Galaxy S11 series as the current generation: Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11E and Galaxy S11 Plus. Set to launch in February, the Galaxy S11 series will succeed the current Galaxy S10 flagships with upgraded internals. If we go by the leaked pictures, we see an upgraded rear panel design.



Both Galaxy S11 and S11 Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 865 featuring Dynamic AMOLED panels with Quad HD+ resolution. It also has been tipped that Galaxy S11 will come with a five camera module in a rectangular box shaped module with the 108MP camera as main lens with 5X optical zoom and other sensors for different purposes.



OnePlus 8 Lite

The new leaks revealed a toned down version of the original OnePlus 8. The Lite model will sit under the pyramid of the OnePlus 8 series, being the most affordable OnePlus 8 model with all the top features and functions. Unlike the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the affordable OnePlus 8 Lite would feature a dual camera setup on the rear. Upfront, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole cut as the original model with the front-facing camera.



OnePlus 8 Lite display is said to size 6.4-inches to 6.5-inches 90Hz display. Down under, the device has a USB-C port without any headphone jack offering a thickness of 8.6 mm (0.34 inches), making it reasonably slim. OnePlus 8 Lite will either run on Snapdragon 765 or the Snapdragon 730G from early 2019 with a rear two camera setup.



Redmi K30

Succeeding Redmi K20, the new Redmi K30 packs in top flagship-level specs with a new 5G processor and camera sensor. With an all new design on the out, the Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with dual hole-punch cameras upfront with curved edges on the sides. Redmi K30 features a rear quad camera setup including the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera. Upfront, Redmi K30 flaunts a dual selfie camera setup powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 SoC. The company has already confirmed the 4G variant of the Redmi K30.



Realme X2

Realme X2 India launch will happen on December 17. A slightly upgraded Realme XT, Realme X2 will start at Rs 19,999 in India. The new Realme X2 will come with Snapdragon 730G with the same features as the current XT model. Realme X2 will feature an AMOLED screen, quad camera system, 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor and the big battery will be there as it is. Snapdragon 730G couples with an improved Adreno 618 GPU to offer an enhanced flagship-level gaming experience.



The rear cameras on Realme X2 will remain the same as the standard Realme XT. But this time Realme XT 730G edition will support faster fast charging at 30W. Realme XT 730G will come with 30W VOOC FlashCharge support and an improved 32MP camera upfront inside the notch running on ColorOS 7.



Realme X50: Realme 5G Phone

The company has finally confirmed its first-ever 5G smartphone, the Realme X50. The company CEO has previously confirmed that the Realme 5G phone i.e Realme X50 will also launch in India once the 5G infrastructure is ready in the country. The company has officially announced the 5G Realme smartphone, and it’s going to be called Realme X50. The Realme 5G phone aka Realme X50 will support dual-mode NSA and SA 5G network, confirmed by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase in a Weibo post.



As any other 5G device in the market available right now, the Realme X50 will support dual-mode 5G connectivity. The newly launched Qualcomm affordable 5G 700-series chip, Snapdragon 765G will power Realme X50 5G phone.



Mi Note 10

Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the Mi Note 10 series is coming to India in December. India will soon be getting its first ever 108MP camera smartphone. The company CEO Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted confirming the launch in India. Mi Note 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at EUR 549 (around Rs 43,200). Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro come with a similar display sized at 6.47-inch. It’s a Full HD+ AMOLED display offering a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.



The devices have a sandwich glass display body protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Mi Note 10 comes with 6GB of RAM, while the Mi Note 10 Pro packs 8GB of RAM along with 128GB storage and 256GB storage respectively. Both the Mi Note 10 smartphones Pro run on MIUI 11.



Mi Note 10 Pro

Both Mi Note 10 smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Mi Note 10 series will become the first 108MP camera smartphones to launch in the country. Both the Mi Note 10 models are expected to launch in India, while the prices are expected under 30,000 in the entry premium flagship category. Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at EUR 649 (around Rs 51,000). Both Mi Note 10 devices comes with a five camera setup at the back.



Mi Note 10 devices have a 108MP primary image sensor, 20-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, they feature a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



Realme 6

Realme 6 continues to trend. The live images have been leaked, and they are in line with the previous retail box leak details. Realme 6 was previously leaked to have a Penta camera setup running on Snapdragon 710 processor, and they seem legit. The retail box leak is in line with the other leaks with the new additional display design technology. Realme 6 will come with a punch hole display upfront without any notch this time.



Realme 6 will have five cameras at the back with different sensors for different purposes. Realme 6 will run on a more enhanced processor, the Snapdragon 710, to offer top level performance on a budget.

