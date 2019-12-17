BSNL’s 2GB/Day, 54 Days Validity Plan Is 77% Cheaper Than Airtel: Is BSNL Trigerring A Price War?

All the telecom operators in India have already hiked their prices, which came into effect from December 2020.



Along with Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) also announced price hikes in their prepaid plans. Postpaid subscribers of all these operators will not be affected by the price hike, and BSNL also introduced some cost-effective prepaid plans for all its users.



Apart from that, BSNL has now launched a voucher that will offer only data with 54 days validity, and this is the cheapest plan there is out there.



Find out all the details about this plan by BSNL right here!



BSNL Launches 56 Day Validity Plan For Rs. 197: Airtel’s Similar Costs 350!



BSNL has launched a new plan that offers a validity of 56 days at under Rs. 200, whereas other telecom operators have offered similar recharges for Rs. 350. Talk about a huge difference!



This data plan by BSNL has been launched at Rs. 197 and will offer 2 GB data per day to subscribers. However, the validity of the same is for 54 days. There will be no calling benefits in this plan, and it will be a prepaid one.

Is BSNL Triggering A Price War?

Comparing this plan by BSNL to those launched by other telecom providers such as Airtel. Bharti Airtel is offering a similar plan with validity for 56 days and it will offer Rs. 1.5 GB data per day. And this plan is priced at Rs. 399. However, Airtel is also offering calling benefits in this plan. Despite the additional calling benefits, Airtel is offering much less data than BSNL and double the cost!



Other telecom operators are also offering similar plans with 56 days’ validity for more than Rs. 399 and some are even more than Rs. 400.



If you are a BSNL customer and are looking for only data vouchers, BSNL has a plethora of options there as well. There is a data voucher worth Rs. 548 which gives 5 GB data with a validity of 90 days. However, other than data, this plan does not offer any other benefits such as voice or SMS.