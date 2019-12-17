Golden VRS For Central Govt. Employees? Reduced Retirement Age? Union Minister Provides This Clarification

After BSNL employees were offered VRS or Voluntary Retirement Scheme, there have been some speculations that Central Govt. employees can also be offered a similar VRS scheme.



The speculations become stronger after several Govt. employees were removed via compulsory retirement, in the last few months.



But, what is the truth behind these speculations?



Golden VRS For Central Govt. Employees: Clarification



After the question was raised in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh clarified that there is no such proposal as of now.



Hence, as of now, Govt. will not impose any Voluntary Retirement Scheme for Central Govt. employees.



While replying, the Minister said, “There is no such proposal of Golden Voluntary Retirement Scheme under consideration of the Government.”



While giving his reply, the Minister also clarified that the retirement age of Central Govt. employees will not be reduced from below 60 years.



This clarification was given, as some rumors were floating that Govt can make retirement age as 60 years or 33 years of completed service, whichever is lower.



Hence, neither VRS nor retirement age will be changed for Central Govt employees as of now.



But Govt. Is Retiring Incompetent Govt. Employees



The speculations and rumors about VRS for Central Govt. employees emerged, after Govt. imposed compulsory retirement for several Govt employees.



Note here, that no Govt employee can be terminated or removed from service, but there is a provision under Section 56(J) of CCS (Pension) Rules.



As per the provisions under the law, any Govt employees can be removed under Section 56(J) of CCS (Pension) Rules, if that decision is found to be under public interest.



As per a Govt. notification, between July 2014 to October 2019, as many as 96 Group ‘A’ officers of different Ministries/Departments have been asked to leave their service, by invoking FR 56(j).



This provision of law has been especially executed against Income Tax officials, as 21 Group B officers of the rank of ITO (Income Tax Officer) were asked to leave, under FR 56(j) (in November, 2019).



Total of 85 Income Tax officers has been removed till now, by invoking FR 56(j).



Overall, more than 1.19 lakh Govt officials have been reviewed under this provision of law, for premature retirement.