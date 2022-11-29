Govt Will Launch 400 Vande Bharat Trains In 2023; Each Train Will Cost Rs 115 Crore!

As many as 300 or 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be announced in the upcoming Union Budget, marking the biggest budget allocation for the Indian Railways yet.

We had earlier reported that there will be 75 such trains in operation by August 2023, an increase of 72.

Read on to find out all the details about this latest development!

300-400 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Rolled Out: Railway Minister

According to sources in the ministry, 300 to 400 new Vande Bharat trains may be revealed in the forthcoming Union Budget, which would be the largest budget allocation for the Indian Railways.

The first Vande Bharat train with sleeper cars would be introduced in the first quarter of 2024, according to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement to The Times of India. The manufacturing schedule for the 475 Vande Bharat trains over the next three years is on track, the railway minister said during a media event.

As per Ashwini Vaishnaw, “The target of having 475 Vande Bharat trains…is on track. In the last budget, 400 trains were sanctioned and before that 75 had been sanctioned. We will be achieving the entire target in the coming three years.”

It has not yet been decided if these trains would take the place of the current Rajdhani and Duronto trains on important routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah.

According to a senior official who spoke to PTI, by 2025–2026, the Indian Railways hopes to become a significant exporter of Vande Bharat trains to Europe, South America, and East Asia.

Additionally, Vande Bharat with sleeping seats for overnight trips is planned.

Each Vande Bharat Train Costs Rs 115 Crore?

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat 2.0 has a number of upgrades over the earlier versions. After the two current trains that travel from Delhi to Varanasi and Katra, this is the third in the Vande Bharat series.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, compared the train to cellphones, which, while having the same name, get updates and a new “version” with each series of manufacturing.

The new train costs Rs 115 crore, which is Rs 15 crore more than the previous model. It accelerates to its highest speed of 160 km/h in 129 seconds, which is around 16 seconds quicker than its forerunners.

The new train also includes the automatic anti-collision system Kavach, which was absent from the earlier trains.