HyCross Hybrid MPV Innova Is Launching In India On This Date: Check Stunning New Features, USPs, Expected Price & More!

Toyota’s much anticipated HyCross hybrid MPV Innova is finally in India!

The car is all set to go on sale in January 2023, and advance bookings have begun already.

Let’s see what the new Innova HyCross has to offer!

Powertrain

One major difference between the previous versions of the Innova was that they were built on the ladder-frame construction, and this one is built on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform and sports a monocoque chassis.

A 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with Toyota’s fifth-generation strong hybrid technology makes up the strong-hybrid powertrain (M20A-FXS). Like the majority of Toyota hybrid engines, this one maximises fuel efficiency by using an Atkinson or Miller cycle. It generates 152 horsepower, 187 Nm of torque, and 184 horsepower when linked to an electric motor. The transmission that comes with the powerplant is an e-CVT.

The same 1,987cc engine, which is not a hybrid, produces 172 horsepower and 205 nm when coupled to a CVT transmission. The Innova Hycross is available in both versions and exclusively with front-wheel drive. However, a manual transmission is not offered.

Exterior and Interior

The Toyota Innova HyCross is meant to be an MPV, but it looks more like a fusion between an MPV and an SUV.

The car is larger than the Innova Crysta, comes with a huge 2,850 mm wheelbase, and has enough room for 7 persons. Additionally, the first-row seats are ventilated, and the second-row seats are Ottoman-style.

The color options available are:

Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

Platinum White Pearl

Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine

Silver Metallic

Avant-garde Bronze Metallic

Attitude Black Mica

Super White

There are no dual-tone color options available, but it does have a dual-tone dashboard, thus all of these colors have a single hue.

Features

The car comes with a huge panoramic sunroof, art leather seats and a powered tail gate, along with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, a 10-inch floating type touchscreen infotainment system, a fully redesigned dashboard, a new instrument cluster, and 360-degree camera.

Expected Prices

The Innova HyCross will compete against MPVs like Kia Carens, Kia Carnival SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700. The expected prices for the Innova HyCross would be Rs. 22-28 lakhs ex-showroom.