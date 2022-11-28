[Exclusive Interview] Find Out How This Institute Is Creating Industry-Ready Employees For Aviation Sector

Recently, we interacted with Ms. Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, Founder and Head of Product, Myfledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, and asked her about career scope in aviation sector, and how her academy is bridging the gap.

Here are the interview highlights:

1. The concept for the business

My company’s idea came from my foresight in creating courses for students that were skill-oriented and futuristic. If we provide the necessary learning and professional development opportunities, I think India’s future holds immense promise. I was motivated to embark on an entrepreneurial adventure in order to bring this idea to life.

2. The company’s goals and vision, as well as its future expansion plans

Due to the lack of educational assistance for this business, there is a significant gap in the aviation sector. Randomly choosing individuals with different educational backgrounds runs the risk of failure in the entire industry. Instead of relying solely on on-the-job training, the aviation sector needs workers who understand the nuances of their position. The mission and goal of Myfledge as an organisation is to develop knowledgeable and effective human resources for the airline and hospitality sectors.

Myfledge is currently available in nine of India’s major cities. We are looking to reach out to every region in order to make the training and services available to every potential student. We will soon be offering our services to neighbouring nations.

3. What courses and offers does the company provide students under one roof while assisting them with job placements?

Aviation, hospitality, hotels, and the larger tourism industry are the main areas of focus for courses. We have a wide variety of courses including Pilot Training, Cabin Crew Training, Aviation Management, Ground Operations, Hotel Management, Visa services, and Tour Planning to name a few key areas of training. All our courses are carefully created by experts to meet the entry-level and advanced needs of the industries.

4. What role has technology played in the training of the aviation industry?

Aviation is all about technology. The process of skill development has surely changed for the better as a result of technology-integrated training. It helps recreate proxy work environments, increases in-depth nuanced knowledge and quality of training. With strong tech based training, individuals are future ready and more agile to adapt to newer tech-based solutions introduced.

5. Aviation Dives in the Virtual World! Through VR and AR, the aviation industry may improve.

VR and AR are still in their nascent, testing stages. There are various on-ground customer facing ways this tech has been introduced as kiosks for board passes and virtual shows of a city and has received a highly encouraging response. On the training front, it has raised standards and given better learning abilities in simulated environments. AR and VR have great potential and can take the industry to a whole new level if implemented in the right way.

6. What are your intentions for growth over the upcoming year?

While we are looking to expand our institutes nationally and internationally as well as increase expert-level course specializations, we also are focussed on encouraging skill development in the country. We wish to encourage the participation of more women to participate in the workforce and economy. The aviation and allied sectors are highly promising fields where more women can hone their skills and join to create better futures for themselves.