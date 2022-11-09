New Honda City Facelift Spotted In Pune! Checkout New Design, Features & More

With just 9,543 units sold in October 2022, there is nothing going the Honda way as it lags behind other heavy-lifters like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and even newcomer Kia.

It needs new and compelling products. That burden is likely to be put up by WR-V SUV that was recently launched in select South-East Asian markets.

There is a need of doing the botox treatment to the current lineup of Honda as well.

Let’s take a closer look at the City Facelift Indian version.

City Facelift Indian Version Spied In Pune

Right off the bat, City facelift Indian version is not likely to get a similar set of updates as South-East Asian markets are getting. That one is supposedly a sportier version of the outgoing model adding a lot more character. It gets a revised bumper that holds large air dams, a larger grille, side skirts, black wheels, a spoiler, and a lot more to make it more aggressive.

City Facelift Indian version that is spied in Pune, gets none of those. Bumper doesn’t look aggressive and spoiler, skirts are absent and wheels are the same as outgoing model. This facelift is likely to be a small change to its chrome strip, perhaps? And maybe some more. In India, City is not pitted as a sporty sedan. Instead, it is offered as a premium and sedate compact sedan.

India often gets skimped on the good stuff as global markets get. Speaking of good stuff, Honda City 5th generation gets a 1.0L turbo petrol engine in these markets. This is given a miss for India. This engine is held in high regard in Asian markets where it is offered. Honda might consider bringing this engine to India considering the trend shifting towards small-capacity turbo engines.

Launch & Competition

Considering that City’s rival Verna is getting a generation upgrade and is likely to get ADAS features along the way, City facelift Indian version might get a Sensing variant with non-hybrid powertrain as well. City facelift Indian version is highly likely to retain current powertrains. Right now, City is the only one other than Verna, that offers a diesel engine option.

This engine displaces 1498cc and is capable of making 98 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. A 1498cc NA petrol engine is offered too, which makes 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Petrol engine gets a choice between manual and CVT. Diesel only gets a manual, though. It rivals Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the aging Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Honda has not revealed a timeline for its launch. Looking at it being around Pune on a flatbed, we can’t help but wonder if is making a trip towards ARAI or coming back from. More info regarding this will be out in the coming days.