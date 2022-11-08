iOS 16 Updates Become Headache For iPhone Users: Several Bugs, Issues Reported | Will Apple Take Action?

Reports of iPhone 14 Pro displays not responding after the latest iOS 16 update are making the rounds on the internet.

Bugs In iPhone

Now, people are hoping that the iPhone maker addresses these issues and fixes them soon with a follow-up update.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that this new update of the iPhone has become a headache for the users.

To the end that several users regret installing the new update on their iPhone.

Media reported that several reports about various bugs and issues in the latest iOS 16 update have surfaced on the internet recently.

These bugs range from screen freeze on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Pro to various animation glitches and some devices have even stopped working.

The iPhone users are facing these problems after the new iOS 16.1 update released recently.

iOS 16 Bugs

Since many reports are making rounds on the internet, let’s take a look at some of these iOS 16 bugs.

1. Phone 14 Pro Display Stops Responding

Several reports of iPhone 14 Pro displays not responding are doing the rounds on the internet after the latest iOS 16 update.

2. Showing Green Color Dead Screen

A bunch of tweets reported a new green-screen issue for iPhone 13 users recently.

It seems that many users have started facing a strange green screen issue after updating their iPhone 13 to iOS 16.

Not only that the display of the device has almost stopped working, as the only thing that is visible is a solid green screen.

For those who have encountered this bug and if the device is under warranty, then you are lucky, as you can get your iPhone 13 display replaced for free.

3. Spotlight Search Bug

This is an annoying, common, but not fatal type of bug.

Recently, Apple added a little search pill to the iPhone’s display’s bottom.

In this the shadow behind the pill widget appears after the most recent iOS 16.1 upgrade and then abruptly fades.

These are some of the commonly reported bugs in the latest iOS 16 update.

It is noteworthy that there could be more.

We can only hope that Apple addresses these issues and fixes them soon with a follow-up update.