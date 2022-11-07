Govt Approves 42 Firms To Manufacture Equipment Under PLI Scheme: 44,000 Jobs Will Be Created
Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, 42 companies which including 28 MSMEs for telecom and networking products have been authorised by the Ministry of Communication.
The firms which are approved the include Global names like Samsung, Nokia, Jabil, Rising Star, Flextronics and local players such as HFCL, ITI, VVDN and Tejas Networks.
As per the report, 17 companies out of the selected firms have applied for an additional incentive of 1% under design-led manufacturing criteria.
Rs. 4,115 Crore Investment Committed by Companies
A total of Rs. 4,115 crore investment has been committed by these 42 firms, which is likely to generate more than 44,000 extra jobs in addition to an increase in revenue of Rs 2.45 lakh crore during the scheme period.
In order to build a strong domestic value chain, a design-led PLI plan for telecom and networking products has been introduced by the Union Budget of FY2022-23.
An extra incentive of 1% in addition to the existing incentives for goods which are manufactured and designed in India.
In June this year, the Department of Telecom launched an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturers and extended the duration of the Rs 12,195 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year.
List of 42 Companies
- Alphion India Private Limited
- Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd
- Coral Telecom Limited
- Design and Manufacturing Vista Electronics Pvt ..
- Ehoome IOT Private Limited
- Elcom Innovations Private Limited
- Frog Cellsat Limited
- GDN Enterprises Private Limited
- GO IP Global Services Private Limited
- GX India Private Limited
- Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited
- Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
- Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Matrix Comsec Private Limited
- Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd
- Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
- Panache Digilife Limited
- Priyaraj Electronics Limited
- Samriddhi Automations Private Limited
- Sansap Technology Private Limited
- Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
- Skyquad Electronics and Appliances Private Limited
- Surbhi Satcom Private Limited
- Synegra EMS Limited
- Systrome Technologies Private Limited
- Tecniqua India Private Limited
- Tianyin Worldtech India Private Limited
- Vihaan Networks Limited
- Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited
- HFCL Limited
- ITI Limited
- Neolync Tele Communications Private Limited
- Syrma SGS Technology Limited
- Tejas Networks Limited
- VVDN Technologies Private Limited
- Commscope India Private Limited
- Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited
- Jabil Circuit India Private Limited
- Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd
- Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited
- Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd.
- Sanmina-Sci India Private Limited
