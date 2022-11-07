Govt Approves 42 Firms To Manufacture Equipment Under PLI Scheme: 44,000 Jobs Will Be Created

Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, 42 companies which including 28 MSMEs for telecom and networking products have been authorised by the Ministry of Communication.

The firms which are approved the include Global names like Samsung, Nokia, Jabil, Rising Star, Flextronics and local players such as HFCL, ITI, VVDN and Tejas Networks.

As per the report, 17 companies out of the selected firms have applied for an additional incentive of 1% under design-led manufacturing criteria.

Rs. 4,115 Crore Investment Committed by Companies

A total of Rs. 4,115 crore investment has been committed by these 42 firms, which is likely to generate more than 44,000 extra jobs in addition to an increase in revenue of Rs 2.45 lakh crore during the scheme period.

In order to build a strong domestic value chain, a design-led PLI plan for telecom and networking products has been introduced by the Union Budget of FY2022-23.

An extra incentive of 1% in addition to the existing incentives for goods which are manufactured and designed in India.

In June this year, the Department of Telecom launched an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturers and extended the duration of the Rs 12,195 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year.

List of 42 Companies