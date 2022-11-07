Telecom

Govt Approves 42 Firms To Manufacture Equipment Under PLI Scheme: 44,000 Jobs Will Be Created

By Rohit Kulkarni

Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, 42 companies which including 28 MSMEs for telecom and networking products have been authorised by the Ministry of Communication.

The firms which are approved the include Global names like Samsung, Nokia, Jabil, Rising Star, Flextronics and local players such as HFCL, ITI, VVDN and Tejas Networks.

As per the report, 17 companies out of the selected firms have applied for an additional incentive of 1% under design-led manufacturing criteria.

Rs. 4,115 Crore Investment Committed by Companies

A total of Rs. 4,115 crore investment has been committed by these 42 firms, which is likely to generate more than 44,000 extra jobs in addition to an increase in revenue of Rs 2.45 lakh crore during the scheme period.

In order to build a strong domestic value chain, a design-led PLI plan for telecom and networking products has been introduced by the Union Budget of FY2022-23.

An extra incentive of 1% in addition to the existing incentives for goods which are manufactured and designed in India.

In June this year, the Department of Telecom launched an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturers and extended the duration of the Rs 12,195 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year.

List of 42 Companies

  1. Alphion India Private Limited
  2. Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd
  3. Coral Telecom Limited
  4. Design and Manufacturing Vista Electronics Pvt ..
  5. Ehoome IOT Private Limited
  6. Elcom Innovations Private Limited
  7. Frog Cellsat Limited
  8. GDN Enterprises Private Limited
  9. GO IP Global Services Private Limited
  10. GX India Private Limited
  11. Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited
  12. Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
  13. Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd
  14. Matrix Comsec Private Limited
  15. Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd
  16. Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
  17. Panache Digilife Limited
  18. Priyaraj Electronics Limited
  19. Samriddhi Automations Private Limited
  20. Sansap Technology Private Limited
  21. Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
  22. Skyquad Electronics and Appliances Private Limited
  23. Surbhi Satcom Private Limited
  24. Synegra EMS Limited
  25. Systrome Technologies Private Limited
  26. Tecniqua India Private Limited
  27. Tianyin Worldtech India Private Limited
  28. Vihaan Networks Limited
  29. Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited
  30. HFCL Limited
  31. ITI Limited
  32. Neolync Tele Communications Private Limited
  33. Syrma SGS Technology Limited
  34. Tejas Networks Limited
  35. VVDN Technologies Private Limited
  36. Commscope India Private Limited
  37. Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited
  38. Jabil Circuit India Private Limited
  39. Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd
  40. Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited
  41. Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd.
  42. Sanmina-Sci India Private Limited
