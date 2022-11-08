Accenture India Fires Employees Over Fake Experience Letters As Massive Scam Discovered

Accenture India, one of the leading IT services providers, has found out that many employees have shown phoney experience.

This has led TO employees being fired from the company.

Read on to find out all the details about this new scam that was uncovered by Accenture.

Accenture Fires Employees For Forged Experience

Employees were let off by the Indian branch of the multinational IT corporation after it was discovered that they had applied for jobs at the business using bogus experience letters.

Although it is unknown how many Accenture employees participated in the scam, rumours on Twitter indicate that many may have been apprehended.

Additionally, in a statement, the company acknowledged these dismissals and stated that it had taken steps to ensure that services wouldn’t be impacted by the departure of workers who had fake certifications.

On the other hand, the company is continuing to look for eligible candidates to hire while stating that non-compliance would not be accepted. The error that led to techies with questionable credentials joining Accenture may be the result of expedited personnel onboarding to meet the growing pandemic demand.

According to reports, many human resources managers are currently reviewing the experience letters and other paperwork of individuals employed during the pandemic boom.

IT Industry Fires Employees For Moonlighting

Infosys – As we all know, Infosys recently let go of employees who were found to be working for two companies but did not reveal the exact number over the last year.

“To be clear, we do not support dual employment. If we’ve found in the past employees who are doing blatant work in two specific companies, where there is confidentiality issues, we have let go of them in the last 12 months,” CEO Salil Parekh said at a press briefing.

Wipro – The scenario at Wipro has been similar. After firing 300 people accused of moonlighting, Wipro is now speaking out about its decision.

Chief Executive Thierry Delaporte stated that working for a competitor is a “matter of ethics.”

IBM – IBM India MD Sandip Patel reiterated the company’s stance and policies on moonlighting, in an internal email to employees. He further discouraged it, as well as any personal activities undertaken at the expense of IBM’s interests.

Patel said that he agreed with Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji’s view on moonlighting and that he was against dual employment, calling it “not ethically right” during the company’s flagship event,