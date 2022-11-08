ISRO Will Explore Moon’s Dark Side With Japan; Plans Return Mission To Mars!

ISRO’s upcoming plans include exploring Venus and the dark side of the moon. Also, this will be in partnership with Japan.

The national space agency of India has already completed major milestones – the moon and Mars missions.

ISRO To Send Probe To Mars, Explore Venus And Moon

Anil Bhardwaj, Director of the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory made a presentation on ISRO’s future missions. In this presentation, he said that ISRO plans to send a probe to Mars.

According to the original plans, a Japanese rocket will launch an ISRO-built lunar lander and rover into orbit with a planned landing site close to the south pole of the moon. As per Bhardwaj, “The rover will then travel to the permanent shadow region of the moon which never sees sunlight.”

He claimed that the examination of the area was fascinating since anything that had persisted in the PSR zone was analogous to something that had been frozen for aeons.

According to Bhardwaj, the Aditya L-1 will be a special mission in which a payload-carrying 400-kg class satellite will be deployed in an orbit around the Sun so that it may continually view the star from a location known as the Lagrange Point L-1.

1.5 million kilometres would separate the orbit from Earth, and it would study coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, the beginning of coronal mass ejections, flares, and near-Earth space weather. Following trips to the moon and Mars, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has turned its attention to Venus and is collaborating with Japan to examine the moon’s dark side.

Bhardwaj claimed that it was in discussions with JAXA about sending a lunar rover to investigate the moon’s permanent shadow zone.

Venus Mission Possible For India : ISRO Chairman

We had previously reported that ISRO planned a Venus Mission in December 2024. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath, while addressing a day-long meeting on Venusian science, said that the Venus mission has been conceived, a project report made and “money identified”.

The agency plans to launch with orbital manoeuvres for 2024, as it is in the 2024 that the Earth and Venus would be so aligned that the spacecraft could be put in the neighbouring planet’s orbit using a minimum amount of propellant.

Next such opportunity shall arise in 2031.