Both Male & Female Cricketers Will Get Equal Pay From BCCI: Big Push Towards Gender Equality?

The gap in the pay of different genders is not unusual, no matter how much it is protested against.

However, in a first, BCCI has announced that women cricket players will also be paid the same as men cricketers.

This has been confirmed by the Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah.

Read on to find out more about this new development!

Women’s Income Patterns Different Due To Gender Pay Gap

We had reported earlier that women’s income patterns are different from those of men as they choose to take career breaks more often. One other major reason for this is the gender wage gap (~25-30% in India).

According to the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 report, because of their gender, as many as 85% of working women in India have missed out on a raise or promotion. 37% of Indian women say they get fewer opportunities than men and get paid less than men, however, only 25% of men agree with opportunities and 21% with the pay gap.

BCCI Announces Equal Pay For Male and Female Cricketers

In a positive step towards gender equality, BCCI has announced this good news.

Shah took to Twitter to announce this good news, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in ?? Cricket.”

Shah is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council.

He also said that women cricketers of the BCCI will be paid the same match fees as male cricketers of the BCCI. These fees include Rs. 15 lakhs for test matches, Rs. 6 lakhs for ODI matches, and Rs. 3 lakhs for T20I matches.

As per Shah, “Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”

As we had reported earlier, India’s GDP can increase by a whopping 27%, only if we ensure gender parity in the corporate sector.

Gender parity in the workforce may result in males and females getting equal salaries, having an equal chance of being promoted, and having the same leverage and power as any male employee.

Image