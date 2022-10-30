Honda WRV’s Successor Launching On This Date: Can Honda’s New SUV Challenge Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza?



A new car is likely to be unveiled by Honda, which will most probably be the production version of the SUV RS Concept showcased in 2021.

The company has teased the car, which will most likely debut globally in Indonesia on November 2.

Its entry into other markets will follow, and the Indian automobile market might also be on the list.

Read on to find out all the details about this new sub-compact SUV by Honda!

Honda Teases New Subcompact SUV: All You Need To Know!

Features

As per the teased image, the side profile will come with more of a crossover styling with chunky front and rear bumpers, boxy tail lamps, a tall roofline that slopes aggressively after the C-pillars, and a sharp light signature for the front LED daytime running lights. It also appears to have adequate ground clearance, which increases its utility and gives it more road presence.

The subcompact SUV will also come with some high end features like semi-digital driver’s display, ambient lighting and touchscreen infotainment display with connected car features.

Powertrain

Depending on the market, it will most likely have a choice of petrol, diesel, or petrol-hybrid powertrains. In India, one of the engine options will most likely be the 90PS, 1.2-liter petrol engine found in the Jazz premium hatchback, with manual and CVT transmission options. Honda is unlikely to include a diesel engine option in future Indian models.

This subcompact SUV will be pitted against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Mahindra XUV300.

Honda SUV RS Concept

While ADAS may be available in some markets, it is unlikely to be available on the India-spec model. The cabin of the subcompact SUV will most likely be premium, with high levels of fit and finish, soft-touch materials, and leatherette upholstery.

While we recognize this upcoming SUV as the WRV successor, the official name has yet to be revealed. If it is launched in India next year, Honda may stick with the WR-V badge, which has been around long enough to be a recognized name.