Reach Bengaluru In 7 Hours From Mumbai: This New Expressway Can Be The Gamechanger!

Bengaluru is getting another expressway which will bring it closer to two major cities of neighboring Maharashtra – Mumbai and Pune.

This is good news for frequent travelers between India’s silicon valley, and financial capital.

Reduced distance and time

The Pune – Bengaluru expressway will reduce travel distance between the three cities by 95 kilometres.

It will take seven hours to travel between the cities.

It will stretch across 699 kilometres, and is estimated to cost around ?50,000 crore.

Pending approval

Authorities are expected to submit a final proposal to build the expressway to NHAI in December.

After this, land acquisition and construction will begin.

Once it is approved, the expressway is expected to be opened to the public in 2028.

Districts covered, start/stop

The project also covers 12 districts, of which nine are in Karnataka and three in Maharashtra.

They are Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Koppal, Vijayanagara (Ballari), Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Pune, Satara and Sangli.

The corridor starts from Kanjale on the proposed Pune Ring road and ends at Muthagadahalli on the proposed Satellite Ring Road in Bangalore Metropolitan Region.

Other benefits of the project

Aside from the improved commute time, the project could also boost trade as decongestion will invite commercial establishments on the highway.

It will also host abundant infrastructure such as 55 flyovers, tree plantation on both sides of the expressway, and a 15-metre median for prospective widening in the future.

Last but not the least, the highway will also be a treat for the eyes as it spans across 10 river crossings, crossing over the Krishna, Tungabhadra and many other rivers.