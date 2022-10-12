Tata Will Launch These 4 New Electric Cars To Stay Ahead Of Mahindra, Kia, MG!

The best best-selling electric brand in the country, Tata Motors is gearing uip to launch as many as five new electric cars in the country to take on the other EV rivals.

The automaker already has cars like the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV in its EV portfolio.

In order to offer a more practical and value-for-money electric portfolio for the buyers, five new electric cars will be launched by the brand in the next few years. Four of these five are listed below, read the story to know more about the cars and their specifications.

Tata Punch EV

Positioned above the Tiago EV, the Tata Punch is currently one of the most capable cars under Rs 10 lakh in the market. Based on the Alpha platform, the Punch EV is likely to be offered with a more powerful powertrain.

Tata is yet to share more details about the Punch EV. However, one can expect the car to be offered as a capable, practical, and feature-rich

Tata Altroz EV

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the car is likely to make its debut somewhere in 2023. Tata’s updated Ziptron powertrain is expected in the Altroz EV and on a single charge we can expect a range of 400km. We might also see two powertrain options being offered with the Altroz EV. Tata will soon be sharing more details about this new electric premium hatchback.

Tata Curvv EV

This car will make debut in India in 2024 and was earlier showcased by Tata. The Tata Curvv EV shall be based on the same Tata X1 platform that underpins the Tata Nexon.

However, in order to accommodate the new electric powertrains and get a larger footprint, the platform shall be modified.

Details about the the new Curvv shall be revealed once the production-spec model enters its testing phase. The Curvv EV will be priced at around Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Tata Avinya EV

The Tata Avinya EV concept was also showcased by the brand earlier and will be based on the brand’s new GEN 3 architecture. This new platform not only supports multiple body styles, but also offers a longer wheelbase and great flexibility to accommodate a large battery pack and electric motors. The production-spec version is likely to be introduced in the country somewhere in 2025 or early 2026.