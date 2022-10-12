Google Pixel Fold Expected To Launch Early 2023! Will It Challenge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The launch timeline for the Google Pixel Fold has been leaked online, just prior to the release of Google’s rumored Pixel-branded foldable phone.

Google’s Foldable Smartphone Launch Delayed

Interestingly, this announcement follows this week’s introduction of the Pixel 7 line.

It includes the company’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch.

Basically, the unveiling of Google’s foldable smartphone is being delayed, according to reports.

The news has disappointed fans who were expected to see it at the Made by Google launch event.

First Pixel Foldable Smartphone Debut

On the brighter side, the first Pixel foldable phone might debut in Q1 2023, as per the information provided by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Rumor has it that Google may be developing two foldable smartphones, as per an earlier claim.

The rumour is confirmed when a developer has discovered a reference to a foldable phone with the codename “Felix” in a line of code from the Android 13 QPR1 beta from Google.

This upcoming foldable smartphone is rumored to include a triple rear camera array, consisting of an IMX787 main sensor, an IMX386 ultra-wide angle lens, and an S5K3J1 telephoto lens.

Besides this, an S5k3J1 telephoto selfie camera will likely be integrated into its outside display.

Apart from this smartphone, another foldable phone from Google with the codename “Pipit” had also been reported earlier this year.

But, the Tensor SoC used in this model is currently out of date, according to the developer.

According to the market experts, Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone may go by the names Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad.

The electronic product manufacturer, Foxconn is rumored to be producing this model in China.

Moreover, this smartphone’s release was apparently postponed in May of this year.

This phone is anticipated to include a 5.78-inch external display with a very thin glass cover and a 7.57-inch internal display.