Freshers Can Stay In Dubai For 4 Months To Find Jobs: UAE’s Job Exploration Visa Explained (Eligibility, Fees & More)

As a part of UAE’s advanced visa system, the new job exploration visa is among many entry permits that were announced. Coming on to effect on Monday, the job exploration visa is a single-entry permit which is aimed at attract young talent and skilled professionals to explore job opportunities in UAE.

The most important feature of the job exploration visa is that it does not require a sponsor or a host. The visa will be issued for three durations: 60, 90 and 120 days, which means that jobs seekers have up to four months to explore UAE’s job market.

Previously, job seekers in UAE used the regular tourist visa to look for jobs.

Read the story to know more about the details on UAE’s new job exploration visa:

Eligibility

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, first, second or third skill level skill people can apply for the visa.

In addition to this, fresh graduates from the best 500 universities in the world can apply for the visa as well.

The minimum educational criterion to be met is a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Fees for the Visa & Documents Required

It is as per the validity that a candidate selects and the cost of UAE’s job exploration visa include a Dh 1,025 security deposit and insurance as well.

As per the report, the 60-day visa costs a total of Dh 1,495, For 90-day one it costs Dh1,655 whereas the 120-day permit costs Dh 1,815.

Applicants need their passport copy, a colour photo and attested qualification certificates for the service.

In addition to this, new Visa rules were also approved by UAE’s Cabinet in April, include changes such as longer visas for tourists, extended residency for professionals under the Green Visa and an expanded 10-year Golden Visa scheme.

