Airtel 5G Live On These Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme Smartphones: Check Full List Of Phones With 5G Network

Airtel has launched its 5G service in 8 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nagpur and Chennai among others while naming its service as Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Services Launch

Confirming the users, Airtel said that this 5G service can be utilised with the existing 4G plan they have bought.

It appears that Airtel and other telcos will draft new 5G plans once the network is fully established.

So it can be available to more users in the coming months.

It is noteworthy here that Airtel 5G Plus is available in select parts of the cities mentioned above.

Smartphones Offering 5G Connectivity

While planning the future, the telco has shared a list of phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more that can offer 5G connectivity.

This list will definitely help the users as they can have phones from these brands and use the Airtel network.

Below is the list of Phones that support Airtel 5G Network

Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 11i

Redmi 11 Prime+ 5G

Redmi K50i

Realme Smartphones

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Realme 9i GT

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Poco Smartphones

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 Pro

Oppo Smartphone

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 pro

Oppo F19 Pro Plus

Oppo A53s

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Vivo Smartphones

vivo X50 Pro

vivo V20 Pro

vivo X60 Pro+

vivo X60

vivo X60 Pro

vivo V21 5G

vivo V21e

vivo X70 Pro

vivo X70 Pro+

vivo Y72 5G

vivo V23 5G

vivo V23 Pro 5G

vivo V23e 5G

vivo T1 5G

vivo Y75 5G

vivo T1 PRO

vivo X80

vivo X80 pro

vivo V25

vivo V25 Pro

vivo Y55 5G

vivo Y55s 5G

iQOO Smartphone

iQOO 3 5G

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z5 5G

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Z6

iQOO 9T

OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8 – OTA Update awaited

OnePlus 8T- OTA Update awaited

OnePlus 8 Pro – OTA Update awaited

OnePlus Nord 2 – OTA Update awaited

OnePlus 9R – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy S21 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra -OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung E426B (F42) – OTA Update awaited

Samsung A528B (A52s) – OTA Update awaited

Samsung M526B (M52) – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung A22 5G – OTA Update awaited

Samsung S20FE 5G – OTA Update awaited

Samsung M32 5G – OTA Update awaited

Samsung F23 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung A73 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung M42 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung M53 – OTA Update awaited

Samsung M13 – OTA Update awaited

Apple Smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 Mini – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 12 – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 12 Pro – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 13 Mini – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 13 – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 13 pro -OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone SE-2022 – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 14 – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 14 Plus – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 14 pro – OTA Update awaited

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max – OTA Update awaited

