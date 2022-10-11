Ola Will Launch Cheaper Electric Scooter Priced Under Rs 80,000: Critical Features Will Be Missed?

Indian economy being one of the largest 2W markets in the world, the electric revolution has not taken a back seat at all.

Growing EV Market In India

Here, Ola Electric is one of the highest-selling premium e-scooters.

Considering the numbers, 2W EVs are ramping up at a constant pace.

On the other hand, the Indian Government has also landed a hand in this growth owing to the FAME II subsidies that nudged people towards EVs.

Presently, the center has extended the FAME II Scheme till 31st March 2024.

But, 2W EV manufacturers should take a step towards affordable products.

Soon, Hero Vida and Honda are likely to join the same arena.

So competition will intensify considerably.

If we look closely, the products that come out victorious are likely to be inexpensive ones.

For instance, Ola Sub Rs 80K e-Scooter With S1, launched on August 15th, offered most of its flagship-worthy features with a Rs. 99,999 product.

Ola Sub 80K Launch

Ola seems to announce a sub Rs. 80,000 electric scooter on Diwali considering the ever-growing competition.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced the launch date set for 22nd Oct in a tweet on October 8.

While expressing his excitement, he said, “Planned something BIG for our launch event this month!. Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years”.

With this upcoming launch, Ola is aiming to launch one of the most affordable premium electric scooters in India.

Coming to the pricing, the electric scooter is likely to fall below Rs 80K.

This move will definitely take electric scooter sales further, as claimed by Ola Electric.

Ola Sub 80K Details

According to experts, considering the lower cost, lower specs and lower features are immediately evident.

As this new launch costs less than Ola S1 electric scooter, one can expect less features too.

We already know that the S1 already packs fewer features compared to S1 Pro.

So, the upcoming product is likely to reflect a similar strategy.

It is expected to take on existing competition like Ather, Simple, Okinawa, TVS, Chetak and current segment leader Hero Electric and the likes, along with upcoming Hero Vida and Honda electric scooters.

Ola S1 packs a 3 kWh battery pack worth of juice, which is smaller than S1 Pro’s battery pack which has 4 kWh worth of juice in it.

Although, with a smaller battery Ola S1 promises 141 km of range from a single charge.

Notably, the Motor is the same as the S1 Pro and pretty much up there with other premium electric scooters.

Ola sub may also get similar specifications as S1 or slightly lower, owing to its lower price tag.