Maruti’s Brezza Beats Tata Nexon To Become India’s #1 SUV With Record 724% Growth In Sales!

When it comes to the SUV sales charts for August 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Brezza finished on top of it and has cruised past Tata Nexon this past month.

Brezza’s YoY Sales Surge of 724%

The fourth most sold passenger car in the country, Brezza has sold 15,445 units in the month of September 2022. The same figure for same period last year was 1,874 units.

This translates into a massive YoY surge of 724 per cent.

The sub-four-metre SUV had a lead of 927 units over the Tata Nexon, which managed to garner a cumulative domestic tally of 14,518 units against 9,211 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 57.6 per cent. The Nexon did aid in Tata posting its highest ever monthly sales last month.

When it comes to the Tata Punch micro SUV, then with a total 12,251 units, its contribution too is indispensable. Finishing ahead of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Venue, Punch was the eighth most sold passenger car in India in September 2022.

The Punch is currently priced between Rs. 5.93 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Kaziranga, Creative and Camo variants.

The surge in sales volumes in recent months of Brezza can be attributed to the arrival of the new generation towards the end of June 2022.

Pricing & Specifications

Brezza is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a whole host of updates inside and out along with the inclusion of new features.

Speaking of the performance, it is plonked with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine which produces a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option.

The equipment list comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering mounted controls, six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system and a lot more.