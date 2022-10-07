QR Code To Check If Medicine Is Genuine Or Fake: This Is How It Will Work

Soon enough, medicines will come with QR codes that will help us identify if they are authentic or fake.

As we know there are hundreds of medicines available out there, but its essential to be careful about the one we buy.

Read on to find out how this QR code system on medicine will work!

Medicines To Come With QR Codes To Identify Authenticity

The government is reportedly planning to launch a “track and trace” mechanism. Customers will be able to utilise QR codes to determine whether the pills they are popping are legitimate under this.

According to the article, the principal packaging labels for the initial phase of the endeavour will print QR codes. The first-level packaging, such as the bottle, can, jar, tube, or strip, has primary packaging labels.

Medicines that cost more than Rs 100 per strip may be included in the initial phase.

the United States Trade Representative (USTR), under its annual ‘Special 301 Report’ has blamed India on violating the Intellectual Property (IP) protection, for its growing problem on counterfeit medicines.

It reports that about 20% of the drugs manufactured in India are adulterated, inking a bad name to India’s claim on being the ‘pharmacy to the world’. India housed the first ever plastic surgery in history and holds homage to all the ayurvedic and homeopathic discoveries of the world. With such a strong medicinal significance, a tag of such, knots a negative impact.

DoP To Identify 300 Medicine Brands To Include in QR codes List

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) was instructed by the Health Ministry to identify 300 medicine brands that can be included in the implementation of required QR codes in March, according to a previous report.

The list of 300 medications was compiled by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), and it includes commonly used medications like painkillers, contraceptives, vitamins, blood-sugar and hypertension medications, as well as other common medications.

Costs for the phone manufacturers are anticipated to increase by 3–4% as a result of the deployment.

The government may soon release a portal where clients may input the unique ID of the drugs and verify their legitimacy in addition to the QR code.

It might eventually include additional pharmaceutical goods and portable electronics.