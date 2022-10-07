Apple Starts Selling iPhone 14 Plus In India: Check Variants, Price, Specs & More

The much awaited iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale from October 7. It was unveiled by the company on September 7, in the Far Out event.

And now, news is that the availability list includes India as well.

iPhone 14 Plus To Be Available in India

The models that were launched were the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Price In India: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs, Variants & More

The tech giant also launched the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE in the same event.

The sale is probably only available to those who have placed an iPhone 14 Plus pre-order in India, which started last week. Additionally, even though the sales will begin, consumers can anticipate substantially lengthier delivery delays.

iPhone 14 Plus is the replacement model for the iPhone Mini-series this year, with a bigger display being the prime focus. Reports suggest the new iPhone 14 Plus has not garnered enough demand, in fact, is lower than the sale of the iPhone 13 Mini from last year. Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst, makes an astonishing claim that the demand for iPhone 14 Plus is worse than what Apple saw for this year’s iPhone SE 2022 model.

There is the possibility that Apple has introduced modifications to the production lines of the iPhone 14 Plus in order to make more models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is being done because the phones have been a hit for the company.

iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications and Price

The 6.7-inch Super Retina HDR display is included with the iPhone 14 Plus. The new Apple A15 Bionic chip, which also powers the iPhone 13 series, powers the iPhone 14 Plus. The 12-megapixel dual camera system in the iPhone 14 Plus includes a brand-new 12-megapixel primary camera with a bigger sensor and larger pixels. The smartphone is currently running iOS 16 which will be available out of the box.

The price of the iPhone 14 Plus is $899 on a global scale, however it costs Rs 89,900 in India. In India, the prices for the 256GB and 512GB storage options are respectively Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900. Five colour options for the iPhone 14 Plus will be offered: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)Red.

