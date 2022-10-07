Honda Beats Hero To Become #1 Two-Wheeler Brand In India: Sold Record 9513 Bikes/Day In Last 30 Days

The two-wheeler manufacturing major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved a significant feat in terms of sales figures in the month of September 2022.

For the first time ever, the Indian subsidiary of Honda Motor, Japan – HMSI has trumped its former partner and now a rival company Hero Motocorp in terms of vehicle sales for Sept 2022.

Despite the improving semiconductor supply issue going on globally, vehicle sales of the two-wheeler manufacturing behemoth Hero MotoCorp came in lower than HMSI’s figures in Sept 2022.

According to the vehicle sales data published by Vahan, HMSI made a sales of 2,85,400 units last month, compared to 2,51,939 units sold by the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes Hero Moto, with a difference in vehicle sales standing at 33,461 units during the month.

According to reports, Vahan, operated by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Gov of India, is constantly updated and pulls in data from 1,339 out of 1,441 RTOs in the country. The only states whose data are absent from the website are Madhya Pradesh, Lakshwadeep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Further, the number of vehicle dispatches made by the New Delhi-headquartered Hero Moto also witnessed a fall in volumes for the month in focus.

Its wholesale figure for the month was reported as 5,19,980 units, down by 2% on a YoY basis. Its domestic sales figure for the month remained flat compared to Sept 2021’s figure at 5.07 lakh units, while exports tumbled by almost 50% on a YoY basis to 12,290 units in the month.

M??otorcycle sales too fell from 4.89 units in Sept 2021 to 4.8 units in Sept 2022, wshile scooter sales dropped marginally from 40,929 units to 39,743 last month.

Furthermore, the difference in the monthly sales figure between HMSI and Hero MotoCorp is narrowing, witnessing a 1.19 lakh difference in the month of Apr 2022 with Hero at the lead and now in Sept, HMSI taking the lead, with a difference of 33,461 units sold between the two.