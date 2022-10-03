Most Affordable Xiaomi, Realme Smartphones At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

The ongoing festival sale on one of the largest e-comm platforms in India, Amazon India, called the Great Indian Festival 2022 is draped in some attractive offers on different product categories, especially the tech ones.

Speaking of offers on smartphones, Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2022 has brought cutting-edge smartphones to customers at super attractive deals.

Most of these smartphones are feature-packed and lie under an average person’s budget. Now, when it comes to good, feature-packed budget smartphones, it becomes paramount to bring into the picture the two famous Chinese smartphone brands in this range – Realme and Xiaomi.

These smartphones cater to casual users and bring in best possible user experience in terms of not just gaming and specifications but also provide good photography options and 5G compatibility.

A good Xiaomi and Realme smartphone, even on the higher side of the budget bracket, currently is available at ‘catch’ prices on Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Another highlight of the whole Great Indian Festival sale is that any product you add to your cart at an already slashed, discount price will attract further drops on applying an SBI Credit card or Debit card.

These affordable smartphones of the two brands include:

Redmi A1: Its MRP or usual selling price is Rs 6,499 but with bank and coupon deals, the phone’s new price is at Rs 4,929.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Originally priced at Rs 12,499, this is one of the most popular smartphones in the market and is priced at Rs 9,499 in the sale.

Redmi 10A: Usual selling price of the phone is Rs 8,499 and post application of all deals and offers, it will cost Rs 7,249.

Redmi 10 Prime: Usual selling price is Rs 11,999. After discounts the price falls to Rs 9,749.

Realme Narzo 50 5G: The phone costs Rs 10,999 after deal discounts, down from Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 5i Prime: Price has fallen from Rs 8,999 to Rs 6,527 after discounts.

Redmi Note 11: The phone will be available at Rs 9,749 with all the bank discounts, down from Rs 13,499.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G: Post deal price is Rs 16,249. It is usually sold at Rs 20,999.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Discounted price is Rs 13,749 from Rs 17,999.

Redmi 9 Activ: The price has dropped from Rs 9,499 normally to Rs 7,499.

Source: 91mobiles